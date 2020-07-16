HOLDREGE — The Tri-Basin Natural Resources District Board of Directors tabled possible sanctions against one of its own members Tuesday for violation of rules related to a supplemental irrigation well permit.
Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn said the focus is a conditional replacement well permit Director Mike Cavanaugh was issued in 2009 that requires irrigators with surface water delivery service from Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District to retain that service.
Thorburn told the Hub that prior to installation of the supplemental well, CNPPID water was the only source of irrigation on an 80-acre field northwest of Minden farmed by Cavanaugh.
When a CNPPID customer cancels service, there is a 10-year period before it is final. Cavanaugh already had given a service cancellation notice to CNPPID when the conditional well permit was issued, according to Thorburn, and was told then that he would have to rescind that cancellation notice to comply with rules for the well.
That wasn’t done and CNPPID service to that property expired at the end of 2017. Thorburn said Cavanaugh continued to irrigate with the supplemental well.
Tri-Basin issued a cease-and-desist order in May 2019. Cavanaugh’s appeal to Phelps County District Court was dismissed by the judge on June 3, 2020, Thorburn said, and an appeal of that decision to the Nebraska Court of Appeals was not made by the July 3 deadline.
He said he visited the property July 8 and the well was running, so consideration of sanctions against Cavanaugh was an agenda item for Tuesday’s regular Tri-Basin board meeting.
The board gave Cavanaugh 24 hours to contract with CNPPID for renewed surface water service to the field with the supplemental well. Thorburn said Wednesday that was done.
The board tabled the sanctions issue for a special board meeting at 7:30 p.m. July 23 at the NRD office in Holdrege.
When contacted Wednesday by the Hub, Cavanaugh declined to comment.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, Thorburn told the Hub that sanctions against Cavanaugh, whose term runs through 2022, could include stripping him of his ability to make motions or participate on Tri-Basin committees. He still could cast votes.
In other business Tuesday, the Tri-Basin board:
- Denied a request from the village of Axtell to provide NRD funds to assist with a drainage improvement project. Thorburn said Tri-Basin funds for drainage projects have been used only in rural improvement project areas in which landowners getting benefits pay assessments to cover construction and maintenance costs.
- Was told that a recharge structure on Terry Sorensen’s land on Sand Creek south of Norman has been completed, which is the first such project in the Tri-Basin area. The goal is to slow water in the creek to allow more recharge in an area of the Little Blue Basin with groundwater depletions.
- Also placed on the July 23 meeting agenda action to set a public hearing for the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget at the 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11 board meeting at the Blue Moose restaurant in Bertrand.