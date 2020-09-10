Tri-Basin’s groundwater levels up; wet 2019 boosts some sites to record highs

HOLDREGE — A positive result of wet weather in 2019 that caused huge flooding problems in much of Nebraska has been higher groundwater levels in spring 2020.
For Holdrege-based Tri-Basin NRD, average spring-to-spring increases as measured by a network of wells across the district were 1.85 feet from 2019 and 3 feet from 2018, said General Manager John Thorburn.
“As you’d expect, groundwater levels were up pretty substantially across the district,” which encompasses Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties, Thorburn told the Hub.
He added that the groundwater levels report presented at Tuesday’s board meeting by Tri-Basin Water Resources Manager Nolan Little included record high spring 2020 readings from 26 monitored wells in Phelps and Gosper counties.
By basin, average 2019-to-2020 increases were: Platte, 1.63 feet; Republican, 1.84 feet; and Little Blue, 2.12 feet.
One result in eastern Kearney County — Little Blue Basin — where there have been groundwater declines, was to stall further actions under Tri-Basin groundwater quantity management rules.
Thorburn said Eaton Township, which includes Heartwell, was just across the threshold in 2019 to trigger phase two measures, but now is slightly above that threshold.
In May Township, which includes Norman, no action was taken now to move into phase three measures.
