Tri-Basin NRD sees old Holdrege armory as potential new office

HOLDREGE — Could the old Holdrege armory building someday be the new headquarters for the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District?

That’s a possibility being studied. Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn told the Hub the board voted Tuesday to hire Todd Koopman of Kearney’s Todko Drafting Service to develop floor plans that may allow that use.

The NRD purchased the armory in May 2019 with the plan to use the building constructed in 1955 as a shop and storage space.

“It’s such a big, solid structure, so it has potential to be used in a number of different ways,” Thorburn said.

The solid part refers to its concrete construction. He said the construction method of using precast concrete panels assembled on site is unique to Nebraska armories.

Also Tuesday, the board accepted the resignation of Subdistrict 1 Director Phyllis Johnson of Bertrand, who has served on the Tri-Basin board for nearly 26 years.

Thorburn said the resignation was effective Tuesday for a term that runs through 2022. The subdistrict is comprised of Gosper County and southwest Phelps County, including the town of Bertrand.

Public notices of the vacancy will be sent out this month.