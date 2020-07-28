HOLDREGE — Tri-Basin Natural Resources District Director Mike Cavanaugh of Minden has been sanctioned by the Tri-Basin Board of Directors for an irrigation rules violation.
Sanctions initially were considered, but tabled, at the regular board meeting July 14. They were approved last Thursday at a special board meeting in Holdrege.
In a letter to Cavanaugh dated Monday, board Chairman Brad Lundeen of Wilcox said the vote to reprimand Cavanaugh and impose the sanctions was unanimous.
“As NRD directors, our actions should set a positive example for all other residents within our district,” Lundeen’s letter says.
Lundeen added that directors take an oath to “faithfully and impartially perform the duties of the office of director, according to law,” and Cavanaugh violated that oath.
“We believe that it is necessary to take this action to protect and preserve the integrity of the Tri-Basin NRD Board of Directors and to honor the rule of law through the rules and regulations that we democratically adopted as a board,” the letter continues. “The consequences of this reprimand are that you will not be allowed to make or second motions during board meetings or sit on board committees during the remainder of your current term in office.”
Cavanaugh’s term continues through 2022.
Thorburn told the Hub on Monday that the rules violation is resolved, but board members wanted to make it clear to Cavanaugh and the public that they expect directors to set a positive example for the NRD’s constituents.
After the sanctions were tabled July 14, Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn had said they would not affect Cavanaugh’s right to cast votes at meetings.
When contacted by the Hub at that time, Cavanaugh declined to comment.
Circumstances leading to the letter of reprimand were described by Thorburn ahead of the July 14 meeting.
The focus was a conditional replacement well permit Cavanaugh was issued in 2009 that requires irrigators with surface water delivery service from Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District retain that service.
Prior to installation of the supplemental well, CNPPID water was the only source of irrigation on an 80-acre field northwest of Minden farmed by Cavanaugh.
When a CNPPID customer cancels service, there is a 10-year period before it is final. Cavanaugh already had given a service cancellation notice to CNPPID when the conditional well permit was issued, according to Thorburn, and he was told then that he would have to rescind that cancellation notice to comply with rules for the well.
That wasn’t done and CNPPID service to that property expired at the end of 2017. Cavanaugh continued to irrigate with the supplemental well, so Tri-Basin issued a cease-and-desist order in May 2019.
Cavanaugh’s appeal to Phelps County District Court was dismissed by the judge on June 3, 2020, Thorburn said, and an appeal of that decision to the Nebraska Court of Appeals was not made by the July 3 deadline.
He visited the property July 8 and the well was running, which led to initial consideration of sanctions at the July 14 board meeting.
The board also gave Cavanaugh 24 hours to contract with CNPPID for renewed surface water service to the field with the supplemental well. That was done.
FY2021 budget
In other business at Thursday’s special board meeting, a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2020-21 was reviewed.
The public hearing will be at the Aug. 11 board meeting, which starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Blue Moose Restaurant in Bertrand.
Thorburn said the budget increase from $1.57 million in FY2020 to a proposed $3.41 million for FY2021 primarily is due to anticipated construction of a streamflow augmentation project at Cottonwood Ranch between Elm Creek and Overton overseen by Tri-Basin.
Construction and maintenance costs will be reimbursed by the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, which involves Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and the U.S. Department of Interior.
An interlocal agreement for that project still must be ratified by the PRRIP Governance Committee, which next meets Sept. 15-16 in Kearney.
That Cottonwood Ranch project will have no effect on Tri-Basin’s property tax asking, which Thorburn said is expected to be approximately $12,000 less for the FY2021 budget.