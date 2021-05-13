Trey Janicek grew at UNK – now he’ll grow corn in Hawaii

“I just wanted to become the greatest version of myself,” he said.

And that’s exactly what he did.

CAMPUS INVOLVEMENT

Janicek participated in numerous student organizations and activities over the past four years, including the same fraternity his father and brother joined. As a member of Phi Delta Theta, he was able to meet people with different backgrounds and perspectives and pursue leadership positions.

“People in Greek life push you to get involved and be a better leader,” he said. “It’s a broad group of people who come together for one common goal – to help each other become better individuals.”

Janicek set the standard for his fraternity, serving as the chapter’s vice president and treasurer, as well as vice president of community service and philanthropy for UNK’s Interfraternity Council. He was named the 2018 Outstanding Fraternity New Member and 2021 Greek Man of the Year at UNK and was also recognized as a Phi Delta Theta National Member of the Year in 2020.

He served as a resident assistant in the fraternity and sorority housing for two years and made an impact off campus through organizations such as the Salvation Army, LiveLikeLou Foundation and The Arc of Buffalo County.