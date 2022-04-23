'Trendy, upscale and urban' living available at Kearney's Element 30

KEARNEY — When it comes to her job as property manager for Element 30 Apartments, Polly Collins walks the walk.

Collins actually resides in one of the two-bed/two-bath units in the upscale apartments she manages, so when she’s showing the place to prospective tenants, she really talks the talk.

“I love living on site and I absolutely love Kearney and the restaurants and shopping,” Collins said about living at one of Kearney’s most modern and unique residential complexes.

Her ground floor apartment — its floor plan is called “The Cove” — is among the 74 units completed so far in the large Millennium Development apartment and town home project. The Element 30 Apartments are rapidly taking shape and will be a part of the 104-acre University Village south of the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s main campus.

The first University Village building, the University Flats student apartments, was completed several years ago. Next came the Plambeck Early Childhood Development Center.

Opening soon is the six-court indoor tennis facility on the south side of University Village. A regional engagement and alumni center is on the drawing board for the future.

The apartment where Collins lives is part of the $14 million 86-unit phase one of Millennium Development’s Element 30 project. The current phase will have an indoor gym, a clubhouse, attached garages and courtyard. The phase one buildings stand on the southwest side of University Village’s main entry, close to a futuristic metal sculpture.

When the entire $48 million Element 30 project is complete in several years it will encompass 230 living units, including apartments, 10 plexes and townhomes. Element 30 is designed as a walkable neighborhood. It will have two restaurants and possibly a pub.

As University Village takes shape along U.S. Highway 30 in west Kearney, it will become what has been called an “urban village.” The development will include a variety of public and private uses such as retail, recreational, residential, service industry, academic and community engagement.

Although the University Flats apartments were intended for students, Element 30 housing is open to the public.

“We have students, but we also have doctors, attorneys, nurses, paramedics, new graduates starting their first jobs and families, and we’re pet friendly, so we see a lot of people walking their pets,” said Collins, the property manager.

She said 74 units out of the 86 in phase one now are open. They offer a variety of one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Rents range from $990 to $1,350 monthly for one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments and $1,390 to $2,345 for two-bedroom/two-bathroom apartments.

Washer-driers are $55 per month. A garage is $110 per month, but street and lot parking is available. Tenants are responsible for electricity and water.

Element 30 offers three-month, six-month and 12-month leases, Collins said, “and after they fulfill any of those leases they can go month to month.”

Element 30 has many floor plan options, but all two-bedroom apartments place the bedrooms on opposite sides of the apartment. Large center islands are a part of every kitchen floor plan, ceilings are high, and there is a surprising amount of closet space.

One of the two buildings nearing completion is equipped with an elevator and apartments with handicap-accessible floorplans.

Collins said Element 30 tenants can use a fitness center, and, when they have more guests than can fit in an apartment, there’s a large commons area with kitchenette, lounging area and large TVs.

Collins said all apartments have a common paint scheme: colonnade gray walls, white doors and trim molding, and black hardware and accents. She said the neutral colors make decorating a snap. “I’m a big teal person, and it goes well with the standard colors.”

Tall ceilings enhance the feeling of the open floor plans, she said. “My apartment is on the ground floor, and we have 12-foot ceilings. Our second floor is all nine-foot ceilings, and the third floor has a variation between 9-foot and 11-foot ceilings.”

Collins appreciates the rich appearance of her kitchen. It’s equipped with a stainless stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. She opted to lease a stacked washer-drier, but tenants can use common laundry facilities.

The island and cupboard counter tops are quartz, and flooring is luxury vinyl planking for durability and comfort.

There are security cameras, fob entry systems, high-speed fiber internet, and maintenance is on-call 24/7.

Michelle Lupomech, who recently joined Collins as a property manager at Element 30, said she appreciates how walkable the development is. She said the place is especially close to Kearney’s businesses and attractions. “We can walk downtown and be there in 20 minutes.”

Lupomech said it’s a plus that Element 30 is pet friendly. “A lot of people here have pets and they take such good care of them.”

Collins recently moved to Kearney from Norfolk, where Millennium Development is building a large new neighborhood between downtown Norfolk and Northeast Community College. Millennium Development’s Legacy Bend will include 11 apartment buildings, 10 townhomes and 100 single-family homes.

Among its other projects, Millennium Development is building a large apartment complex near the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Millennium’s owner, Scott Rief, said in March 2020, when he and UNK announced the Element 30 project, that he believes it will be “especially attractive” to tenants looking for “trendy, upscale and urban” living.

“This is a walkable city and community-based living where people will be comfortable in both outdoor and indoor spaces,” he said. “One way you rate a property is on walk-ability, and this location is a win because UNK is bringing in other amenities and projects that will make University Village a destination.”

Millennium Development will build, own and manage the Element 30 project and UNK will lease the land to Millennium.

UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen said in March 2020 that public-private partnerships will become more common. “Projects like these are the future of public universities, and are how universities will prosper and grow, thoughtfully and intentionally, through similar private partnerships.”

Rief agreed with Kristensen. “I share UNK’s vision on what this space can be, and that makes this a very special and exciting partnership.”

Collins, the property manager, said about 75% of Element 30’s available apartments are occupied.

“It’s very quiet and peaceful out here and the apartments are absolutely beautiful,” she said.