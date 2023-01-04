Travis Gregg named Bryan Health chief operating officer

KEARNEY – Travis Gregg, chief operating officer at Kearney Regional Medical Center, has been named chief operating officer of Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
He will assume the new position on Feb. 12.
Gregg joined KRMC as director of support services when the hospital opened in 2013. In April 2018, he was promoted to director of business development and strategy. He became COO in January 2021 when John Lanning departed to become CEO at Three Crosses Regional Hospital in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
“Travis has demonstrated an ability to lead teams and deliver results in complex health care environments,” said Eric Mooss, president and chief executive officer of Bryan Medical Center.
He added, “What I admire most about Travis is his desire to have operational excellence translate into optimal care for patients who entrust Bryan Medical Center with their care,” he added.
Bill Calhoun, CEO of Kearney Regional, said, “Travis has been with Kearney Regional since the beginning. After nine years of serving our community, it’s rewarding to see his experience take him to this next big step in his career.”
Gregg said that while working through the incorporation of KRMC within the Bryan Health family, which took effect a year ago, “my respect and understanding of Bryan Health’s influence on Nebraska and the region has grown.”
He added that both Bryan Medical Center and KRMC “have earned exemplary reputations for quality, community-based hospital care. Both treat Nebraskans with very complex conditions. Both prioritize working with physicians in a shared governance model to meet patient needs.”
Gregg earned his bachelor’s degree in health care management from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and he earned his master’s degree in health care administration from Bellevue University. He began his career as a licensed nursing home administrator in Minnesota. He is a fellow and regional board member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Active in the community, Gregg is a past president and board member of both the United Way of the Kearney Area and Noon Rotary. He and his wife Ayla have three children.
