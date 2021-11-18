Travelers with appetite for automotive history have options along old Lincoln Highway

KEARNEY — Automotive publications have described the Classic Car Collection in Kearney as one of the top attractions of its type in the United States.

Recently, the collection was listed in Hemmings Motor News along with nine other automotive museums on the route of the Lincoln Highway. Another publication listed the Kearney attraction earlier this year among the top nine U.S. auto collections.

Hemmings Motor News included the Kearney collection among the automotive attractions worth visiting for travelers retracing the route of the historic Lincoln Highway. Later in its history, much of the Lincoln Highway was renamed U.S. Highway 30 as naming evolved to a numerical system.

The Lincoln Highway was dedicated in 1913 as the nation’s first transcontinental roadway. It ran from Times Square in New York City to Lincoln Park in San Francisco.

The Lincoln Highway sparked a heyday for tourism in south-central Nebraska because Kearney stood at the halfway point of the Lincoln Highway.

Hemmings Motor News said a trip along the route of the Lincoln Highway was a great adventure in 1913 when the road was dedicated, and it’s still an exciting and educational experience because so many automotive museums are within easy access for motorists.