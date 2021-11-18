Travelers with appetite for automotive history have options along old Lincoln Highway

KEARNEY — Automotive publications have described the Classic Car Collection in Kearney as one of the top attractions of its type in the United States.
Recently, the collection was listed in Hemmings Motor News along with nine other automotive museums on the route of the Lincoln Highway. Another publication listed the Kearney attraction earlier this year among the top nine U.S. auto collections.
Hemmings Motor News included the Kearney collection among the automotive attractions worth visiting for travelers retracing the route of the historic Lincoln Highway. Later in its history, much of the Lincoln Highway was renamed U.S. Highway 30 as naming evolved to a numerical system.
The Lincoln Highway was dedicated in 1913 as the nation’s first transcontinental roadway. It ran from Times Square in New York City to Lincoln Park in San Francisco.
The Lincoln Highway sparked a heyday for tourism in south-central Nebraska because Kearney stood at the halfway point of the Lincoln Highway.
Hemmings Motor News said a trip along the route of the Lincoln Highway was a great adventure in 1913 when the road was dedicated, and it’s still an exciting and educational experience because so many automotive museums are within easy access for motorists.
Here is the Hemmings Motor listing of some of the automotive attractions on the Lincoln Highway:
1. Hershey, Pennsylvania — AACA Museum, 100-plus cars. Cruise along the Lincoln Highway through Pennsylvania’s undulating landscape. Watch out for clip-clopping Amish buggies in Dutch Country: aacamuseum.org.
2. Huntingdon, Pennsylvania — William E. Swigart Jr. Automobile Museum. See two Tuckers, then travel westward to Huntingdon: swigartmuseum.com.
3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — The Car & Carriage Museum is on the former estate of Pittsburgh industrialist Henry Clay Frick that fronts the Lincoln Highway. Among the two-dozen vehicles are Frick’s 1914 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost and industrialist Howard Heinz’s 1898 Panhard. The free museum includes a mansion, art collection, and gardens.
4. Canton, Ohio — Classic Car Museum. See a 1969 Camaro Indy 500 Pace Car next to a 1957 BMW Isetta 300. cantonclassiccar.org
5. Elkhart, Indiana — Recreational Vehicle and Manufactured Home Hall of Fame. See 50 vehicles. The oldest display is a 1913 Earl Trailer attached to a Ford Model T. rvmhhalloffame.org
6. South Bend, Indiana — Studebaker National Museum has 120 vehicles on display, including wagons the company p;roduced for the Union Army in the Civil War. studebakermuseum.org
7. La Porte, Indiana — Kesling Auto Collection at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum. Very select 40-car collection with 1948 Tucker, plus Hoosier-built 1935 Auburn boattail speedster and 1937 Cord 812. laportecountyhistory.org
8. Kearney, Nebraska — Classic Car Collection has more than 200 collectible and vintage automobiles lined up in sprawling 50,000-square-foot showroom. Cars arranged thematically, so it’s a bit easier to digest the massive collection. Galleries include Chrysler Legacy, Cadillac Corral, and International Corner. classiccarcollection.org
9. Salt Lake City, Utah — Not your typical museum, the Land Cruiser Heritage Museum has more than 100 Toyotas that show years of hard use, just like nature intended. landcruiserhm.com
10. Sacramento, California — At the 150-vehicle California Automobile Museum the cars are arranged in tableaux representing the early age of motoring. Gov. Jerry Brown’s official state vehicle, a 1974 Plymouth, is parked next to his one-time girlfriend Linda Ronstadt’s 1982 Porsche 911SC. calautomuseum.org.