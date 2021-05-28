 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trash collection delayed next week for Memorial Day
0 comments
top story

Trash collection delayed next week for Memorial Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — City of Kearney’s Sanitation Division announces that due to Memorial Day on Monday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:

Residential Collection

Residents are asked to have all containers at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.

- Trash and yard waste collection will be delayed one day.

- Recycling collection will remain on schedule. Have your container to the curb by 7 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Commercial Collection

- Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday.

- Recycling collection scheduled for June 4 will be collected on June 5. 

Closings

- The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the Yard Waste and Tree Site, will be closed Sunday and Monday.

- The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be clossed Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris cites test of fragile world in Navy speech

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News