Trash collection delayed next week for Memorial Day

KEARNEY — City of Kearney’s Sanitation Division announces that due to Memorial Day on Monday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:

Residential Collection

Residents are asked to have all containers at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.

- Trash and yard waste collection will be delayed one day.

- Recycling collection will remain on schedule. Have your container to the curb by 7 a.m.

Commercial Collection

- Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday.

- Recycling collection scheduled for June 4 will be collected on June 5.

Closings

- The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the Yard Waste and Tree Site, will be closed Sunday and Monday.

- The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be clossed Monday.