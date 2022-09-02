Trash collection delayed, city offices closed for Labor Day

KEARNEY — Due to the Labor Day holiday Monday, changes are in effect for the city of Kearney sanitation collection system and the city landfill.

Residential collection:

— Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Friday’s collection, which will not be affected.

— Yard waste collection will be delayed one day.

— Recyclable collection will not be affected.

Commercial collection:

— Trash collection normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday,

Sept. 6.

— Recyclable collection normally collected on Friday will be collected on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Closings:

— The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6.

— The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the yard waste and tree site, will be closed on Sunday and Monday.