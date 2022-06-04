Transporting 11 pounds of meth through Buffalo County nets men federal conviction

LINCOLN — Two California men face federal prison time for delivering nearly 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine through Buffalo County on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

Hector Diaz Perez, 23, of Marina, Calif., and Abel Perez Valdivia, 37, of Salinas, Calif., both pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to distribution of meth on Jan. 8, 2020.

On that date a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a Chevrolet pickup, a rental, allegedly driven by Perez on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near the Minden interchange. The officer was given consent to search the vehicle and found 10 packages of meth concealed behind the driver’s side dash of the pickup.

The drugs were wrapped in packing tape, cellophane, vacuum sealed bags, laundry soap and carbon paper.

A total weight of the meth was approximately 420 grams, or 11 pounds. Federal records say meth was 99% pure meth. The men were traveling from California through Nebraska.

Perez and Valdivia were each initially charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution, and later were federally indicted.

Both men will be sentenced in August. The men face a minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and five years of supervised release after they are released from prison.

After Diaz serves his sentence he will be taken into the custody of the Department of Homeland Security immigration office, records say.