Transient convicted of assault on Kearney Police Department officer

KEARNEY — A jury has convicted an out-of-state transient of assaulting a Kearney Police Department officer in a January incident where an off-duty police cruiser also was vandalized.

Jose Garcia Jr., 39, was convicted in July in Buffalo County District Court of felony first-degree assault on an officer, and obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. The jury acquitted him of third-degree assault on an officer and criminal mischief causing intentional property damage of more than $5,000, both felonies.

Judge Ryan Carson ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation on Garcia. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Carson to issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in September.

Around 10:40 a.m. Jan. 10, KPD officers responded to the 4100 block of Avenue I for a suspicious subject in the area. When officers arrived they found the vandalized cruiser, according to court records.

When officers tried to contact the suspect he was immediately combative and non-compliant. The suspect threw an object at one officer, then punched and kicked two officers during the arrest, based on records.