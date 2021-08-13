Transient convicted of assault on Kearney Police Department officer

KEARNEY — A jury has convicted an out-of-state transient of assaulting a Kearney Police Department officer in a January incident where an off-duty police cruiser also was vandalized.
Jose Garcia Jr., 39, was convicted in July in Buffalo County District Court of felony first-degree assault on an officer, and obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. The jury acquitted him of third-degree assault on an officer and criminal mischief causing intentional property damage of more than $5,000, both felonies.
Judge Ryan Carson ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation on Garcia. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Carson to issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in September.
Around 10:40 a.m. Jan. 10, KPD officers responded to the 4100 block of Avenue I for a suspicious subject in the area. When officers arrived they found the vandalized cruiser, according to court records.
When officers tried to contact the suspect he was immediately combative and non-compliant. The suspect threw an object at one officer, then punched and kicked two officers during the arrest, based on records.
Officers used a Tazer to subdue the suspect and place him into custody.
The suspect and one officer were treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan. One officer suffered a broken finger, while the second officer received minor abrasions and scratches.
Garcia was treated and released from CHI and arrested. Damage to the cruiser’s side mirrors and mounted spotlight, along with dents and scratches was estimated at $7,000.
