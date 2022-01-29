Transformation: Shelton Library making improvements, turning the page on its futue

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He wrote a 43-page community needs response plan detailing the current library status, its collection size, technology and its programs. He created a Friends of the Library board, which was required for accreditation.

He also formed a planning team of volunteers to assist him, but he did his own online research and grant writing. This was a first time for that, too.

During the pandemic, he learned that many grants were available to non-accredited libraries as well as accredited ones, so “I applied for whatever grants I could. It was the first time I ever did that. It was a learning experience,” he said.

A Christmas gift

Right before Christmas, he learned that the library had won accreditation after a 16-year hiatus. The accreditation lasts for three years.

All three grant applications were approved as well. They are the Youth Services Grant, the Library Improvement Grant and an Internship Grant, which will allow him to hire a teenager to shelve books and assist with programs this summer. These projects are supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Nebraska Library Commission.