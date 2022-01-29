Transformation: Shelton Library making improvements, turning the page on its futue

SHELTON — As bitter winter winds blew outside on a recent afternoon, Janice Dittmer and Patty Primm were happily working on a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle inside the Shelton Public Library.
Weston Currin, 11, a fifth grader at the Shelton School, sat engrossed at a computer.
Library Director Tony Crouse is gratified. In his first year as director — he started on Jan. 18, 2021 — he has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments.
He has increased visitors, bought new books, formed a Friends of the Library group, installed an educational TV, launched new programs and obtained $15,000 in grants. He personally delivers books to people who can’t get to the library.
He raised $4,600 for the library in the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live event in December.
Most impressive: He got the library reaccredited again, something that had not been done since 2005.
Linda Van Orsdall, president of the library board, can’t say enough about Crouse. “I have been checking out books again instead of reading them on my phone,” she said.
Books and a lot more
Ask Crouse about his daily duties and he rolls his eyes. As the library’s sole employee, he puts in 30 hours a week.
“People think librarians just sit and check out books. I order new materials. I accept donations of books and money. I catalogue materials. I deal with publishing companies. I purchase office supplies and other materials,” he said.
He communicates with the Nebraska Library Commission, which oversees all libraries in the state.
“I’ve been so busy. If I miss anything or have to take sick time, I make it up,” he said.
Reviving the library
The village has owned the library since 2005, but it’s on a shoestring budget of just $50,000 for utilities, book acquisitions, maintenance, upkeep, Crouse’s salary and more.
Crouse served as assistant librarian for seven years, working under then-library director Kathy Holley. When she retired a year ago, he was a bit apprehensive about stepping up to replace her, but he plunged in. “We were at a standstill. I didn’t know what steps to take or what to do first,” he said.
“Our program attendance was low. People weren’t checking out books. We were seriously stagnant,” he said. “We’d had programs, but it was hit or miss.”
Village leaders were concerned, too. “They were asking, ‘Is it worth keeping it open?’ They weren’t sure we were being used enough to justify the expense,” he said.
Crouse decided to “go outside the box.” At first, he worked so hard that a few city officials cautioned him to slow down. He didn’t listen.
Making changes
Crouse grew up in Omaha and worked for various state agencies until moving to Shelton 20 years ago. When he took over the library a year ago, he searched for ways to bring people in.
The library, an original Andrew Carnegie library, was built in 1914. The state once had 59 such libraries. Now, that figure has dwindled to 19, but it includes Shelton’s library. Instantly, he knew that accreditation could raise its stature and its image.
“The library was last accredited in 2005, but by not being accredited, the library wasn’t getting the funds from the state, and it was ineligible for most grants. I had to figure out how to change that,” he said.
Within a week after being named library director, he contacted the Nebraska Library Commission to learn how to become accredited. Then he set out to make that happen.
During his first two weeks as director, he completed a public library survey and filed a lengthy report to get state financial assistance to purchase some technology. He made cold calls to other libraries to learn about bylaws, functioning, committees and more.
He wrote a 43-page community needs response plan detailing the current library status, its collection size, technology and its programs. He created a Friends of the Library board, which was required for accreditation.
He also formed a planning team of volunteers to assist him, but he did his own online research and grant writing. This was a first time for that, too.
During the pandemic, he learned that many grants were available to non-accredited libraries as well as accredited ones, so “I applied for whatever grants I could. It was the first time I ever did that. It was a learning experience,” he said.
A Christmas gift
Right before Christmas, he learned that the library had won accreditation after a 16-year hiatus. The accreditation lasts for three years.
All three grant applications were approved as well. They are the Youth Services Grant, the Library Improvement Grant and an Internship Grant, which will allow him to hire a teenager to shelve books and assist with programs this summer. These projects are supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Nebraska Library Commission.
At year’s end, in an annual report, he noted that library patronage was up by 150 to 200 people a month. Circulation has climbed almost 15%, from 560 in 2020 to 633 in 2021. The library had 2,160 patrons in 2021, 148 more than in 2020. It now has 8,852 volumes, including books, magazines, videos and more. That’s up from 7,207 in 2020.
“This is a transformation. Things are getting better,” Crouse said.
A nose in a book
Growing up in Omaha, Crouse always had his nose in a book. “Sometimes it drove my parents crazy. I was the odd kid. Instead of toys, I wanted to buy Indian Chief notebooks and write in journals,” he said. He assisted in his high school library.
As an adult, he worked for various state agencies in Omaha until moving to Shelton 20 years ago. “I’m a big-city person, but when a friend moved here, I decided to give it a shot,” he said. “This town is open to new people, and they support each other. This is a very welcoming town. In Omaha, you don’t get that,” he said.
In turn, he has made the library a welcoming place. Along with getting the library accredited, he has launched children’s activities and created a library newsletter. He puts library news in the local paper and social media. The new Friends of the Shelton Library planned the library’s first book sale since 2006.
Several times a week, he leads a two-hour program with creative themes like National Penguin Day or National Thesaurus Day or Chocolate-Covered Cherry Day. Attendance ranges from five or six up to 14 or 15.
He has offered traditional arts and crafts, paper mache and collage events, and multi-age programs, too. “The success was phenomenal. Kids have more fun with an older person helping them. We had a big St. Patrick’s Day party that drew 75 people. We did egg decorating for Easter,” he said.
The library received one of a limited set of posters produced in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, courtesy of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
Still dreaming
Crouse has nine volunteers who help him prepare for programs. Donations are up, both in books and dollars. He plans to get two new laptops and more bookshelves this year,
Twice a month, the library has a Brighten a Day program, in which it creates cards and writes letters to retirement home residents, hospitalized patients and front-line health care workers.
The Kearney Public Library bookmobile visits every other week. As for homebound delivery to seniors, “I want people to read. If they can’t get here physically, I will go to them,” he said.
That’s not all. This spring, he will offer Project Grapes, which stands for gravity, reading, assembly, programming and engineering and skills. It’s his idea, made possible through the Youth Services grant. “I want kids to have fun finding new inventions and discussing changes in technology,” he said.
He has purchased four model engines for kids to assemble. They will learn to program circuit boards to turn out lights, fans and more, and to assemble functioning model robots. In July, he will offer the Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program.
He also hopes to clean out the library’s basement to use for community meetings and presentations.
He also envisions practical programs for adults on immigration issues, unemployment claims, Social Security claims, cellphone assistance and even booking airline tickets. “Not everyone out there is computer-literate,” he said.
Westin Currin, 11, loves spending afternoons at the library. “I try to come as often as I can. I like the computers and the new books and the activities,” he said.
Van Orsdall, president of the library board, can’t say enough about Crouse. “Tony utilizes every resource to improve and implement programs for our community. He has made the library an inviting place for young and old to come for fun, learning and companionship. He will help with anything. All you have to do is ask.“