Training for threats: Kearney Public's goal to help teachers respond appropriately, quickly

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools officials recently took part in an Emergency Operation Planning meeting to ensure they will be ready for any type of disaster.

The training was offered through the Nebraska Department of Education to work with school staff, safety teams and law enforcement officials to update school emergency operation plans. NDE Emergency Operations Planning Specialist Scott Stemper hosted the two-day training via Zoom.

The meeting focused on a variety of Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency responses and the National Incident Management System. Director of Student Services and Safety Dan Endorf will work with a team throughout the next school year to create an updated emergency operation plan for the 2023-24 school year.

During the meeting, the school officials were asked to identify different hazards or threats in their school district, whether it be a child having a seizure, severe weather or an active shooter.

“(At) KPS, we have 15 schools, so those are very different threats. Flooding, for example, might be a threat at Glenwood with the Wood River, but it’s not a threat at Windy Hills, unless you have hailstorms to roofs or something else, you’re not going to have a flood issue. So just kind of looking through different possible threats, and then our responses to those threats,” explained Superintendent Jason Mundorf.

The school’s current plan is a hefty tome with over 100 pages, and Mundorf recognizes that it’s not a simple task for teachers to quickly reference a particular situation.

“We talked a lot about flipbooks and cheat sheets, and we do have an emergency response checklist that we use now. So again, what are those quicker tools that we can have in teachers’ hands or substitutes’ hands if we have a sub in the building so they have a quick reference point to what that situation is and how they should respond?” Mundorf said.

With one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history taking place mere weeks before the training, preparing for an active shooter incident or a lock-down situation loomed large in the minds of KPS staff. It’s a situation they have prepped for and discussed frequently.

During this particular training, they discussed locking all classroom doors regularly and making sure exterior doors are closed and locked throughout the school day.

“They kept saying during the training, there’s never been an armed shooter that has went through a locked classroom door,” Mundorf said. “When the doors are locked, they move on to the areas where it’s a lot easier access. You know that one simple change in behavior can make a huge difference.”

They also discussed staff members wearing identification badges, coordinating reunification sites for large-scale situations and encouraging staff to approach someone in the school if they don’t recognize them.

In the event of an emergency, personnel follow a standard response protocol that is a formalized language among schools, law enforcement and first responders, explained Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh.

“If we hear it’s locked down or if it’s a secure status, whatever status the facility is in, we all know what that means,” Waugh said. “We have a wonderful relationship — and I wanted to reiterate that on behalf of the city and the police department — with Kearney Public Schools, as well as our parochial schools in Kearney, in the same goal toward the safety of the schools in an event of an emergency.”

Along with the training, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney Police Department have worked to bring new radio systems this year into Buffalo County. The new system will include radios in every KPS secretary’s office in every school that will be operational by the time school begins in the fall.

“With a simple push of a large button we have immediate communication and access to not just the 911 dispatch center, but the officers will hear it in their squad cars,” Mundorf said. “Our response times are really improved that we have these radio communications.”

The school’s security and safety team, which includes three school resource officers, meet on a monthly basis to discuss localized threats in schools. School secretaries took part in a state training this past year that will help them prepare for different scenarios.

“There’s at least a good chance they’ll be the first interaction with someone who’s there to do harm,” Mundorf said about the secretaries.

The SROs are also planning to organize a small-scale training scenario this year at Kearney High School. A previous training was held in 2019 and included teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators.

“I think from speaking with teachers and administrators afterwards, it was pretty well received. Because realistically you can tell people what to do but when you actually do it, it kind of helps with that learning process and getting comfortable with it,” said School Resource Officer Patrick McLaughlin.

KPS and KPD understand parents worry about sending their children to school, but they have poured a tremendous amount of resources into making sure everyone is prepared for any type of situation, said McLaughlin.

“It was about 170 different things they’ve identified could happen, but that’s everything from a kid has a seizure to an active shooter in the building. As we focus primarily on those serious events, if we can handle an active shooter in our building, we can handle a kid having a seizure. There’s a lot of things that make one successful and will make all those different events successful,” he added.