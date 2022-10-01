Trails & Rails Museum to host #366Hooks exhibit

KEARNEY — Blacksmith Matt Jenkins decided to challenge himself in 2016 by creating a different hook each day of the year.

Because 2016 was a leap year, he fashioned 366 hooks, all of which can be seen on display at the Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum through Dec. 31 in a traveling display called the “#366Hooks” exhibit.

Jenkins spent his childhood in a construction zone as his parents and siblings constructed a log home. His dad introduced him to blacksmithing. Like most teenagers, he stayed away from his parents’ interests — until he landed a summer job in the blacksmith shop at Lower Fort Garry National Historic Site in Saint Andrews, Manitoba.

Having picked up a hammer at an early age, Jenkins feels at home working beside an anvil.

Over the past 25 years, he has honed his skills and techniques while studying under master smiths around North America. Jenkins is an internationally recognized award-winning blacksmith. In 2009, he received an honorable mention in the team forging at the World Forging Championship in Stia, Italy. Returning to Stia in 2015, Matt took home first place in the Drawing and Design category.

Using hand tools and early industrial equipment, Jenkins creates handmade designs with a timeless feel. In addition to daily forging, he regularly demonstrates for the local blacksmith community. He also leads forging workshops at Cloverdale Forge in Saint Andrews, Manitoba, and has taught at the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, N.C., as well as the Center for Metal Arts at Johnstown, Penn.

In 2016, Jenkins decided to take on a 12-month challenge to create a hook a day as a way to continue improving his craft. Being a leap year, the number of hooks created was 366 instead of 365, hence the name of the traveling exhibit. The hooks are prominently displayed on 12 boards representing months of the year along with several other blacksmith displays from the museum’s own blacksmith shop.

Following the first 2022 American exhibition in Tucson, Ariz., the Trails & Rails Museum is the second hosting site in the United States.

“When we were first approached about hosting the #366Hooks exhibit, we immediately knew we had to have it here in Kearney,” said Broc Anderson, community engagement director for Trails & Rails. “With Jenkin’s rapport around the globe, he has a following right here in Central Nebraska that will get people excited about it.”

#366Hooks is curated and produced by Cloverdale Forge and the Manitoba Craft Council from Manitoba, Canada.

The exhibit is on display in the West Wing of the Family History at the Trails & Rails Museum through Dec. 31.