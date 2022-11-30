Trails & Rails Museum Christmas Tree Walk opens for 36th year Saturday

KEARNEY — The 36th annual Trails & Rails Museum Christmas Tree Walk will open at 4 p.m. Saturday and run for nine days, concluding at 8 p.m. Dec. 11.

The walk, which is free, is located indoors in the new west wing of the Family History Center at 710 W. 11th St. It will feature approximately 3,000 square feet of beautiful Christmas decor and 12 trees, including 11 decorated by area nonprofits. All trees have a “prosperity” theme.

11 nonprofits decorated trees Arc of Buffalo County Archway Central Nebraska Auto Club Kearney Woman's Club Kearney Rescue Cats Goodwill Industries Kearney YMCA Kearney Literacy Council Ft. Kearney DAR Country Crossroads Quilt Guild Park- KCLC

The walk hours are 4-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sunday events include a Children’s Christmas Story at 4:30 p.m., followed by a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

Visitors can vote on their favorite tree and bid on 20 mini-trees and wreaths, which will go home with the highest bidder after the walk ends Dec. 11.

Traditionally, trees were displayed in various historic buildings in the Trails & Rails village, but in 2018, the event was moved inside to the new Family History Center. The inside space allows visitors to enjoy the experience regardless of the weather and gives easier access to visitors with limited physical capabilities.

“With this space, we can really create a marvelous Christmas exhibition,” Broc Anderson, the museum’s community engagement director, said.

“This year, it’s more like a Christmas exhibition and it looks awesome with all the lights in the Family History Center. Not only does this get everyone in the spirit of Christmas, but it’s also a great opportunity to support a local nonprofit,” he added.

The public is still welcome to come in and get a mini-tree and wreath to decorate, but they must be returned by 5 p.m. Friday.

Other hours for the nine-day event are 1-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday (Dec. 5-7) and 4-8 p.m. Dec. 8-11. (Thursday through Sunday.) Bids on wreaths and mini-trees will be accepted through 8 p.m. Dec. 11, when the event concludes.

For more information, call the center at 308-234-3041 or visit ww.bchs.us.