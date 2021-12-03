Trails & Rails’ Christmas Walk starts Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — The 34th annual Trails & Rails Museum Christmas Walk will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 12.

The Christmas Walk is a nine-day event being open the two first weekends in December. The fundraiser has been a longstanding tradition for the Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum, and will continue to grow with the addition of the Family History Center West Wing.

The Christmas Walk has returned to the tradition of big trees, and the newest tradition of the silent auction of mini-trees and wreaths starts and ends on the same dates and times.

Check out the beautiful array of Christmas decorations throughout the Family History Center and the new West Wing. Area organizations and businesses decorated to the theme of “The Art of Christmas,” while many other individuals put forth a lot of time and effort to create their own masterpiece of a mini-tree or wreath.

This is a free event with refreshments. However, you may vote for your favorite tree for a quarter a ticket to help an organization win the tree contest. You also may help by bringing canned good items for the Tri-City Food Fight for Kearney.