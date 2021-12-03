Trails & Rails’ Christmas Walk starts Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — The 34th annual Trails & Rails Museum Christmas Walk will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 12.
The Christmas Walk is a nine-day event being open the two first weekends in December. The fundraiser has been a longstanding tradition for the Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum, and will continue to grow with the addition of the Family History Center West Wing.
The Christmas Walk has returned to the tradition of big trees, and the newest tradition of the silent auction of mini-trees and wreaths starts and ends on the same dates and times.
Check out the beautiful array of Christmas decorations throughout the Family History Center and the new West Wing. Area organizations and businesses decorated to the theme of “The Art of Christmas,” while many other individuals put forth a lot of time and effort to create their own masterpiece of a mini-tree or wreath.
This is a free event with refreshments. However, you may vote for your favorite tree for a quarter a ticket to help an organization win the tree contest. You also may help by bringing canned good items for the Tri-City Food Fight for Kearney.
Carol Lomicky will be signing books 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Her book, “North Platte’s Keith Blackledge: Lessons from a Community Journalist,” discusses the popular culture that glorified newspapers in the 1970s, creating a kind of mythical community newspaperman — like Keith Blackledge, longtime editor of the North Platte Telegraph. In his editorials and columns, he praised, scolded, cajoled, teased and encouraged readers. He provided a civic connection while also mostly behind the scenes, working to make the town better. Blackledge’s story resonates today because it’s also about the evolution of newspapers. The editor’s career spanned a time when the industry was hit by a tsunami of change, including shrinking circulations and advertising revenues, as well as new technologies altering forever the way news is produced, delivered and consumed. Lomicky chronicles the life of this “remarkable newspaperman.”
Lomicky, professor emerita of journalism, taught at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for 30 years. Prior to that, she was a newspaper reporter and editor at several Nebraska daily newspaper. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska in 1996. She has co-authored a textbook for undergraduate research in media law and has published numerous articles in scholarly journals.