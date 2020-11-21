Trails & Rails Christmas Tree Walk revised this year

KEARNEY — The Trails & Rails Museum is making its 33rd annual Christmas Tree Walk a partially virtual affair this year due to COVID-19. It will run Dec. 7-18.
Individuals and organizations are invited to participate. They can pick up free mini-trees, wreaths and a strand of lights 1-5 p.m. weekdays at the Family History Center, 710 W. 11th St.. Decorated items must be delivered there no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
Starting 1 p.m. Dec. 7, the public can bid on the decorated items at the Buffalo County Historical Society Facebook page, or bid in person at the Family History Center with the assistance of a staff member.
The silent auction ends 4 p.m. Dec. 18. Winners will be announced that evening.
The public can pick up their items 1-5 p.m. Dec. 21-23, or donate them to nursing homes through Trails & Rails.
For more information, call the museum at 308-234-3041.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.