Trails & Rails Christmas Tree Walk revised this year

Grinch tree

THIS GRINCH TREE, decorated by the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, is one of the first entries in this year’s virtual Christmas Tree Walk at the Trails & Rails Museum.

 Trails & Rails Museum, courtesy

KEARNEY — The Trails & Rails Museum is making its 33rd annual Christmas Tree Walk a partially virtual affair this year due to COVID-19. It will run Dec. 7-18.

Individuals and organizations are invited to participate. They can pick up free mini-trees, wreaths and a strand of lights 1-5 p.m. weekdays at the Family History Center, 710 W. 11th St.. Decorated items must be delivered there no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 4.

Starting 1 p.m. Dec. 7, the public can bid on the decorated items at the Buffalo County Historical Society Facebook page, or bid in person at the Family History Center with the assistance of a staff member.

The silent auction ends 4 p.m. Dec. 18. Winners will be announced that evening.

The public can pick up their items 1-5 p.m. Dec. 21-23, or donate them to nursing homes through Trails & Rails.

For more information, call the museum at 308-234-3041.

