'Trailer queens,' on display today in Kearney at indoor auto, bike show

KEARNEY — In order to get the “trailer queens” to attend a car show, owners of the cars want an assurance that the vehicles will be safe from any nasty weather.

“As long as the people get their vehicles here, we’re good to go,” said Jeff Knapp, a member of the Central Nebraska Auto Club and the chair of the 16th annual Indoor Auto and Bike Show. “If it’s windy, it doesn’t matter because we’re inside the Expo Center. It’s always sunny and 70 degrees in here.”

Knapp expects about 100 classic, custom and collectible vehicles to show up at the event.

“Some of these high-dollar cars are what we’d call ‘trailer queens.’ That means the owners don’t drive the cars from home to the show,” Knapp explained. “They’re put on a trailer. When they get to the show, they take them off the trailer and into the show.”

Afterward, the owners reverse the process and avoid driving the vehicles on streets where a stray rock could damage the cars.

“The owners of these kinds of cars are very concerned about driving on the streets,” Knapp said. “They don’t want hail damage, they don’t want anything to happen to the vehicle. An indoor car show gives the owners reassurance that the vehicles won’t be sitting outside all day like they would at a Cruise Nite event.”

Central Nebraska Auto Club presents its Indoor Auto and Bike Show until 4 p.m. today. Admission is $5. Ages 12 and young get in at no charge.

“We love to have people come to Cruise Nite, too, but it’s not a protected environment like this,” Knapp added.

The show also will raise funds for the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

“They will be on hand on Saturday collecting donations,” Knapp said.

Each car or motorcycle will have a paper sack in front of it. Patrons can “vote” for a favorite display by dropping coins or bills into the sack. The vehicle with the most money in it will win a special trophy. The funds donated will go to the shelter.

The show also will include vendors and a DJ playing oldies music.

“It should be a fun day for everybody,” Knapp said.

In addition to the variety of cars and motorcycles, Knapp said he’s looking forward to seeing a 1970s-era Boss Mustang registered for the Indoor Car Show.

“It’s won some national awards and it’s a very high-dollar, nice car,” he said. “I think there will be two or three cars like that. I call them ‘high-dollar’ cars because someone has put a lot of time and effort into restoring or modifying them. And then you’ll see some cars that are everyday drivers. The cars will run the gamut. I think the oldest is a 1920s one-ton truck.”

The hobby of collecting classic and custom vehicles offers possibilities for a spectrum of individuals.

“There is room in the hobby for all of these folks,” Knapp said. “I think that’s great. I like vehicles that are unrestored or restored back to original. Some folks like a modified vehicle like a hot rod — everybody has their preference of what they like. And that’s what is neat about this show; it has a little of something for everybody.”