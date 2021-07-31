Traffic signals to be off during work at Kearney's 48th Street and Second Ave.

KEARNEY — Weather permitting, traffic signal work will be taking place at 48th Street and Second Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to an announcement by the city of Kearney Street Division, signals will be nonoperational for all directions at that intersection. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed for travel and will be rerouted.

Northbound and southbound traffic will remain open; however, no left turns will be permitted.

Work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.