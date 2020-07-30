KEARNEY — Midlands Construction and the City of Kearney have announced that beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, traffic on Avenue N at 65th Street will be shifted to the east on a temporary lane made of crushed concrete.
The purpose for the construction zone is to allow crews enough room to make a water line tap on the west edge of Avenue N. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the construction work, but speeds will be reduced for vehicles in the construction zone.
The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 6, and normal two-way traffic will resume. Motorists are asked to be extremely cautious while traveling through the construction zone.