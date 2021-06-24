Tradition: Rodeo, parade, events bring families home to Sumner over the Fourth

SUMNER — Once a year the population of Sumner increases by a factor of 15 — at least during the four days of the Sumner Rodeo.

Located about 35 miles from Kearney on Highway 40, the Dawson County village, with a population of about 214, expects to see close to 3,000 people show up for its annual rodeo, parade, street dances and other events.

Kristen Triplett, the president of the Sumner Commercial Club, knows what attracts so many people to her small town.

“It’s tradition,” she said. “People can come and then spend the afternoon with their families enjoying the rodeo. And our rodeo is really great so people hang around for that. This is just something that people do here in this area. My husband’s family did it when they were little; my kids are doing it now.”

The schedule of events stays pretty much the same, year after year, but Triplett believes the sense of tradition helps draw people as well.

“It’s a great time to see families and friends,” she said. “This is just a wholesome, small community event.”

Sumner’s July 4th Celebration starts on Sunday with a fundraising dinner at 11 a.m. at Tub’s Pub. It follows with the Turtle & Toad Race, an ice cream social and events in the park.