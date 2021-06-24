Tradition: Rodeo, parade, events bring families home to Sumner over the Fourth

SUMNER — Once a year the population of Sumner increases by a factor of 15 — at least during the four days of the Sumner Rodeo.
Located about 35 miles from Kearney on Highway 40, the Dawson County village, with a population of about 214, expects to see close to 3,000 people show up for its annual rodeo, parade, street dances and other events.
Kristen Triplett, the president of the Sumner Commercial Club, knows what attracts so many people to her small town.
“It’s tradition,” she said. “People can come and then spend the afternoon with their families enjoying the rodeo. And our rodeo is really great so people hang around for that. This is just something that people do here in this area. My husband’s family did it when they were little; my kids are doing it now.”
The schedule of events stays pretty much the same, year after year, but Triplett believes the sense of tradition helps draw people as well.
“It’s a great time to see families and friends,” she said. “This is just a wholesome, small community event.”
Sumner’s July 4th Celebration starts on Sunday with a fundraising dinner at 11 a.m. at Tub’s Pub. It follows with the Turtle & Toad Race, an ice cream social and events in the park.
The schedule jumps to July 2 and things really heat up with rodeos on July 3-4.
In honor of the acknowledgment of returning to normal events, Triplett noted that the theme of the 2021 Sumner July 4th Celebration is “Good Ol’ Days.”
“Last year we saw many picnics in the yard with friends and families; we hope to see that again this year but also have a ton of activities downtown and in the park to bring people together,” she wrote in a press release.
Sumner’s July 4th Celebration features many different types of events.
“You can have whatever kind of celebration you want,” Triplett said. “Some people go and play volleyball and that’s the only thing they do. Others might want to spend a full day at the rodeo. This year I hope the high school kids will go hang out with friends at the Sunday Fun Day activities in the park from 3-9 p.m. and then go watch the fireworks from the baseball field.”
Getting teenagers involved with more traditional activities can be a challenge, Triplett said. Events at the Sunday Fun Day include a 25-foot rock climbing wall, a spider climbing net, bungee cord trampolines, laser tag, a mechanical bull and a Dolphin water slide.
In terms of tradition, she never knows when someone might make a memory. And even though the celebration takes place in a small town, with so many events it’s difficult to attend them all.
“People remember the parade floats from years ago,” Triplett said. “Yes, you do the same things every year and I guess that has to do with tradition, but I think it’s good to know what’s going to happen. My family likes to volunteer at the parade. The little ones always gather in the same spot to watch the parade with grandma. After that we would go to the football field and watch the foot races.”
The parade at 10:30 a.m. July 4 begins with a flyover by Lance Werth of the Johnson’s Lake Flying Service.
About 20 members of the Sumner Commercial Club organize the July 4th celebration, but Triplett said that members of other organizations help to create a memorable event honoring our nation’s independence.