 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Tradehome Shoes donates free shoes to Kearney's Central Elementary

  • 0
Central Elementary kid's shoes

Right: Six kindergarteners at Central Elementary pose with the gift from Tradehome Shoes. From left, they are Briaja Branch, Xiomara Sanchez, Lexis Fletcher, Theo Herrera, Elliott Staab and Nicolas Flores.

 MARY JANE SKALA, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — Six kindergarteners couldn’t contain their excitement Wednesday morning when they saw 52 boxes of brand new shoes sitting on the steps at Central Elementary School.

The school received the gift from Tradehome Shoes at Kearney’s Hilltop Mall.

Jason Wasmund, the store’s general manager, said the gift is part of the chain’s Trade-at-Home-Give-At-Home program, where the corporation gives away shoes based on a percentage of shoes it sells each year.

The promotion is a national one for the company, which has given away 7,000 pairs of shoes to children across the country.

The shoes will be given to Central pupils with the greatest need, according to Teresa Schnoor, the principal.

Wasmund was present as the boxes were displayed on the front steps of the school Wednesday morning. With him were Canon Rath, a part-time sales associate at Tradehome Shoes, and Amador Castaneda, the assistant manager.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House turns to private partners to end hunger in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News