Tradehome Shoes donates free shoes to Kearney's Central Elementary

KEARNEY — Six kindergarteners couldn’t contain their excitement Wednesday morning when they saw 52 boxes of brand new shoes sitting on the steps at Central Elementary School.

The school received the gift from Tradehome Shoes at Kearney’s Hilltop Mall.

Jason Wasmund, the store’s general manager, said the gift is part of the chain’s Trade-at-Home-Give-At-Home program, where the corporation gives away shoes based on a percentage of shoes it sells each year.

The promotion is a national one for the company, which has given away 7,000 pairs of shoes to children across the country.

The shoes will be given to Central pupils with the greatest need, according to Teresa Schnoor, the principal.

Wasmund was present as the boxes were displayed on the front steps of the school Wednesday morning. With him were Canon Rath, a part-time sales associate at Tradehome Shoes, and Amador Castaneda, the assistant manager.