KEARNEY — For the second consecutive year, Tradehome Shoes donated socks to Crossroads Mission Avenue, a Christian homeless shelter that helps homeless people gain independence.

On Sunday, Tradehome Shoes donated 950 pairs, more than twice as many as the 400 pairs it gave last year.

The gifts were part of Tradehome Shoes’ nationwide Trade-at-Home-Give-at-Home policy of donating one pair of socks for every pair it sells. The Kearney store gave away 950 pairs of socks because it sold that many last year.

"People can get clothing and housewares at the thrift store at Crossroads, but you can’t buy underwear or socks there,” Jason Wasmund, the general manager at Tradehome Shoes in Kearney, said.

Last fall, Tradehome Shoes, located at Hilltop Mall, donated shoes to pupils at Central Elementary.

Those 950 pairs of socks filled five boxes. Five Tradehome Shoes employees participated in Sunday's presentation along with Wasmund’s children, Jaxon, 13, and Jaycie, 11.

Jake Ondrak, program director at Crossroads in Kearney, said Crossroads and its guests were deeply appreciative.