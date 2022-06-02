Tour Nebraska scheduled to roll through Hub Territory

NORTH PLATTE — The 29th annual Nebraska Rod and Custom Association 500-mile Tour Nebraska driving event is planned June 4-5 and will guide participants through or near 19 towns and villages in west-central Nebraska.

There are many car shows and car events in the summer, but NRCA organizers claim there is no other event like Tour Nebraska.

The route changes every year to showcase Nebraska’s special attractions while bringing a classic car show to communities along the route.

Folks whose towns are along this year’s route can line up lawn chairs and watch as the unique vehicles pass.

It takes more than 30 minutes for the 450 cars in the tour to go by.

According to the NRCA’s press release, nearly 1,000 people will participate. Pre-Tour arrangements have been made at scheduled stops and as much as possible the tour utilizes local law enforcement to help prevent congestion.

The goal of the 1,800-plus members of the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association is to protect the rights of special interest vehicle owners who enjoy driving them on the streets and highways of Nebraska. The June 4-5 tours will serve as a goodwill tour for people who enjoy vintage automobiles.

NRCA said participants and members come from all across Nebraska and from surrounding states.

The NRCA’s web site — nrca.wildapricot.org — has more information about the tour, including an itinerary for each day showing the times the tour will be near each community and maps showing the route for each day.

More information is available from Lin Hoskins at 402-984-4272, or by email at nrcahoskins@gmail.com.

Tour Nebraska is sponsored in part by the North Platte and Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.

NUGGET:

boxhead bw Nebraska Rod and Custom Association tour June 4-5

box body bold June 4

box body

7 a.m. — leave North Platte

7:45 a.m. — arrive Tryon

8:30 a.m. — arrive Mullen

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — break at Valentine

2:45 p.m. — arrive Thedford

4 p.m. — arrive North Platte

box body bold June 5

box body

7 a.m. — leave North Platte

8 a.m. arrive Maywood

8:10 a.m. arrive Curtis

8:30 — arrive Farnum

8:50 a.m. — arrive Gothenburg

9:30-10:45 — break at Arnold

11:15 a.m. — arrive Merna

11:30 a.m. — arrive Broken Bow

Noon — arrive Arcadia

12:30-2:30 p.m. — break at Ord

3 p.m. — arrive Loup City

3:30 p.m. — arrive Pleasanton

4 p.m. — arrive Kearney