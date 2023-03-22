KEARNEY — The clock will be ticking for UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen March 30.
If he fails to raise $1,000 between noon and 1 p.m. that day for K9 Freekz Rescue, a cream pie will be thrown in his face.
That’s just one of the zany antics and games planned for the event that will be aired live on Facebook 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at 1223 Central Ave.
K9 Freekz hopes to raise $50,000 at the event. It's partnering with Jordan’s Way, a national nonprofit that shares animal welfare stories, to raise money and awareness for hard-to-adopt animals.
K9 Freekz assists dogs that are abandoned, homeless, abused, neglected or sick. It will use that $50,000 to spay or neuter and feed foster dogs for up to one year.
Along with egg roulette and slime on March 30, three men have promised to wax their legs if $10,000 is raised. If $40,000 is raised, longtime K9 Freeks supporter Sara Cobb of Lincoln will shave her head.
People are also reading…
Joni Fitzpatrick and Heather Bennett, who founded K9 Freekz in 2014, will do a polar plunge in an ice tank if the $50,000 is raised.
And if $100,000 is reached, Bennett’s grandmother, Dot Leiss, 89, will get her first tattoo.
“We want to make sure every last dog is saved,” Fitzpatrick said.
The Kearney event is the finale of an 11-day tour by Jordan’s Way that will stop at 12 animal shelters in Nebraska, two in South Dakota and five in Wyoming.
Planning didn't start until last Thursday, when a Jordan’s Way employee called Fitzpatrick and said that K9 Freekz had 57 nominations for a fundraiser in just a few hours. Jordan’s Way was coming to this region, and the employee offered to extend the tour by one day to fit Kearney in.
“I yelled like a little girl,” Fitzpatrick said.
Thirty minutes later, she and Bennett had a 30-minute Zoom call with Kris Rotonda, who founded Jordan’s Way in 2021 after his dog Jordan died of cancer of the heart.
Jordan spent her first three years in a shelter, so Rotondo now honors her legacy by bringing attention to overlooked shelter animals. His first national tour in 2021 raised $2.5 million, and much more has been raised since.
Fitzpatrick and Bennett quickly nailed down a site, called friends and potential sponsors and more. They now have "more volunteers than we can count," Fitzpatrick said, but they won't turn any away.
K9 Freekz rescues homeless and unwanted dogs, including old dogs, abandoned dogs, amputees, dogs with heartworm and broken hips — anything — and provides medical care, foster homes and permanent homes for these animals. No dog is ever euthanized.
It has a team of 10 to 20 volunteer transporters who take dogs to their new homes and pick up dogs that need to be rescued.
In the past nine years, K9 Freekz has rescued 1,200 dogs throughout Nebraska and has reached as far south as Texas.
Its $100,000 annual budget is financed through fundraisers, grants, Give Where You Live and, now, Jordan’s Way.
Fitzpatrick said an anonymous donor could start the ball rolling next week with $10,000.
During the event, food and beverages will be available at the American Legion. For more information, call 402-525-5900, visit K-9 Freekz Rescue on Facebook, email k9freekzrescue@gmail.com or visit www.k9freekzdogrescue.org.