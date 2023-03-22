How you can help

The public is invited to attend the K9 Freekz event 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 30 at the American Legion, 1223 Central Ave.

There will be games, contests and other zany activities to raise $50,000 for K9 Freekz. Businesses are invited to challenge donors, match donations and plan other activities.

Food and beverages will be available at the American Legion.

The event will be aired live at K-9 Freekz Rescue on Facebook. Donations can be given online.

Contact K9 Freekz at 402-525-5900 or k9freekzrescue@gmail.com, or visit www.k9freekzdogrescue.org.