Tornadoes, hail, lightning right around the corner for Kearney region

KEARNEY — What was the worst storm of Darrin Lewis’ career as the emergency manager for Buffalo County?
The veteran weather watcher pauses before answering, and then spits out four or five answers. Some of the worst storms he has experienced involved tornadoes. Others had straight line winds clocked at 100 mph. Others slammed towns with baseball-size hail.
There’s no getting around it, Lewis said: Kearney and Buffalo County occupy that part of the nation where spring means pretty flowers and ugly weather.
“Be aware and stay alert,” he said, especially during May, June and July, when the vocabulary of emergency managers gets peppered with words like “wall clouds,” “severe weather watch” and “evacuate.”
The National Weather Service tells us that the Southeast and Midwest are the most likely places where deadly storms will strike. With the likelihood for thunder, lightning, hail and flooding at a seasonal high, it’s this time of year when Lewis urges the residents of Buffalo County to plan ahead.
He advises families to draw up plans so everyone knows where to go when severe weather is likely. Generally, the best place to be when angry weather is bearing down is the lowest, best protected place in your house.
For people in mobile homes or houses without basements, plan ahead.
“We don’t have public shelters,” Lewis said, so it’s wise to plan ahead. Make plans with a friend or neighbor with a basement to hunker down with them, he said.
“When I teach emergency preparedness classes I always ask, ‘Who has a basement?’ Almost everyone’s hand goes up. Then I ask, ‘Who would be willing to let someone share your basement if there’s severe weather?’ Hardly anyone’s hand goes down,” Lewis said.
For people in the class without basements, it’s the perfect time to plan ahead, while the basement owners still have their hands raised.
While people plan for safe shelter, it’s also wise this time of year to assemble an emergency kit.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an emergency kit should have enough nonperishable food and 1 gallon of water per day for each family member. A battery-powered radio will help keep everyone informed. Pay attention to NWS, NOAA Weather Radio or local alerting systems such as Buffalo Watch for current emergency information and instructions. Several flashlights and a first aid kit should be included in the emergency kit, along with a whistle to help rescuers if you’re buried in rubble. All the items should be kept in waterproof storage.
“There’s no better time than now to put your safety kit together because you never know when a disaster might strike.
Lewis said the goal of every weather spotter in Buffalo County is to give an advance alert if tornado activity is occurring.
People tuned into TV or radio will hear if their area is in a severe weather watch. A watch means atmospheric conditions are ripe for a storm.
When conditions spawn a tornado, sirens will sound a warning. Lewis said don’t worry that you might confuse a watch with a warning. The sirens will blast only for warnings. When you hear sirens, seek shelter immediately.
People should go to the lowest spot in their homes, preferably a room without windows or glass. People in mobile homes or houses without basements should go to a nearby sturdy building, or hunker down with the neighbor who said his basement is available during storms. For added protection, get under something sturdy such as a heavy table or workbench.
“For me, one of the No. 1 things is don’t wait until the last minute to evacuate,” Lewis said. “Have a plan where you should go if you have to leave your home. If your friends have a basement, then plan ahead to go there.”
If severe weather appears likely, Lewis said he will watch his weather radar and maintain constant communication with the NWS. “We talk about what kind of wind there is with the storm, and how it looks coming into our county.”
Weather spotters, including local volunteer firefighters, usually take their positions during a watch, he said.
Lewis advises families to assemble their own severe weather kits and emergency kits. It’s more fun doing it together, it probably will cost less, and the kids will learn as they put the plans or kits together.
An approaching tornado will sound like a freight train. If you think you are in the path, protect yourself by covering your head or neck with your arms and putting materials such as furniture and blankets around or on top of you.
Do not try to outrun a tornado if you are in a car. If you are in a car or outdoors and cannot get to a building, leave your car, go to the lowest spot you can find, cover your head and neck with your arms, and cover your body with a coat or blanket, if possible.