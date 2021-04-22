Tornadoes, hail, lightening right around the corner for Kearney region

Lewis said the goal of every weather spotter in Buffalo County is to give an advance alert if tornado activity is occurring.

People tuned into TV or radio will hear if their area is in a severe weather watch. A watch means atmospheric conditions are ripe for a storm.

When conditions spawn a tornado, sirens will sound a warning. Lewis said don’t worry that you might confuse a watch with a warning. The sirens will blast only for warnings. When you hear sirens, seek shelter immediately.

People should go to the lowest spot in their homes, preferably a room without windows or glass. People in mobile homes or houses without basements should go to a nearby sturdy building, or hunker down with the neighbor who said his basement is available during storms. For added protection, get under something sturdy such as a heavy table or workbench.

“For me, one of the No. 1 things is don’t wait until the last minute to evacuate,” Lewis said. “Have a plan where you should go if you have to leave your home. If your friends have a basement, then plan ahead to go there.”