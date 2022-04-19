Top preservationist picked for Buffalo County Historical Society

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Historical Society named Lisa Atchison as its 13th annual Preservationist of the Year, and Chuck Prochaska its 10th annual Volunteer of the Year. The awards were announced April 10 at the BCHS annual meeting.

Several years ago, Atchison and her sister Val Gwin found a dog tag at the old Army Air Base near the Kearney Regional Airport. With extensive research, they found that it belonged to S/Sgt. Ralph Riguad, who flew in the same Eighth Air Force as their father, Bill Potter of Sumner. They contacted Rigaud’s family in Oriskany Falls, N.Y., and, although delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, drove there to return it.

Atchison will talk about her journey at 7 p.m. May 19 at the BCHS Family History Center’s new West Wing.

The Preservationist of the Year award honors a person, organization or business working to preserve Buffalo County’s physical history.

The Volunteer of the Year nomination for Prochaska read, “Prochaska shows up with a smile and joke while rolling up his sleeves to pitch in. He has helped to unload tables, assemble chair racks, repaint the livery barn trim, haul trash, repair sprinkler heads and even repaint the parking lot lines. He comes in monthly to meet with the YRTC youth for projects around the museum and helps facilitate scout projects as well.”

Atchison was also nominated for the Volunteer of the Year Award. BCHS Executive Director Jennifer Murrish quoted from one nomination letter which noted that Atchison has worked to get bids for painting and repairing the buildings, and that she is “willing to do most anything” to help the museum. “We are lucky to have Lisa as part of our museum family,” Murrish said.

The Volunteer of the Year Award honors those who help with fundraising, maintenance, archive research, answering phones, giving tours, and/or many other ways to assist BCHS in preserving and sharing Buffalo County’s vast history.

Previous winners have included: 2013, Todd Pickering; 2014, the 1733 Blacksmith Guild; 2015, Elaine Batenhorst; 2016, Katherine Wielechowski; 2017, Dora Day; 2018, Robyn Kendle; 2019, Mary Beth Lowe; 2020, Janice Martin; 2021, Pat Neff.

Other BCHS Preservationists of the Year have included 2010, Chan Lynch; 2011, June Flesner-Becker; 2012, Bobbie McKenzie and Mardi Anderson; 2013, the Pleasanton FBLA and its instructor, Corliss Dixon; 2014, Dr. Walter Martin; 2015, Kent and Ray Buchanan; 2016, the Richter Family; 2017, the Gibbon Heritage Center; 2018, Corene Phillips; 2019, Elaine Batenhorst; 2020, the Fort Kearney chapter of the DAR; 2021, The World Theatre.