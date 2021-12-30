Top crime-public safety stories for 2021 include sex trafficking, standoff, murders

BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man was sentenced earlier this month to 176.5 years in prison for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.
William “Billy” Quinn, 57, and 17 other men have been charged in the case dating back to January 2020. Quinn was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl during a two-week trial in June in Furnas County District Court in Beaver City.
Quinn was first charged in January 2020, and he pleaded not guilty to all charges in September 2020. Quinn made a motion for a change of venue for his trial in April. His attorney Joseph L. Howard of Omaha argued the amount of pretrial “pervasive and prejudicial” publicity and media coverage would not allow Quinn to have a fair trial, and the small population of Furnas County would make it difficult to seat an impartial jury.
In May, Judge David Urbom denied and overruled Quinn’s motion for a change of venue. A jury of two women and 12 men were selected to sit on the jury for his trial in June.
During the trial, the victim took the stand detailing how she became friends with Quinn on Facebook and began sending him explicit photos. She moved from North Carolina back to Nebraska to work at Quinn’s cafe in Oxford.
Shortly after moving to Beaver City, Quinn sexually assaulted the girl and forced her to perform oral sex. She began having sex with other men for $50 because Quinn told her to do so.
Other men charged in the case testified at Quinn’s trial, describing how they met the victim via Quinn and how he would encourage them to touch her.
DNA analysis on a comforter located at Quinn’s business property contained a DNA mixture of Quinn and the victim. Computers seized by police contained sexually explicit photos and videos of the victim, and there were more than 15,000 text messages sent between Quinn and the victim.
After being found guilty of 13 of 14 charges against him, Judge James E. Doyle IV sentenced Quinn to a minimum of 176.5 years and maximum of 304 years for 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking. Quinn, 57, will be eligible for parole after 110 years and nine months. He will be eligible for mandatory discharge after 176 years and three months.
Seven other men charged in the case have been sentenced, and eight other men are set for pretrial hearings or sentencing in early 2022.
Holdrege shooter found not guilty by reason of insanity
After a one-day bench trial in November in Phelps County District Court in Holdrege, Judge Stephen Illingworth found Manuel A. Gomez, 48, not responsible by reason of insanity for the killing of Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 68, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege. During Gomez’s trial, the testimony from the state of Nebraska’s four witnesses and evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Gomez committed each of the criminal acts.
Gomez was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of being an habitual criminal. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July 2020.
After undergoing multiple psychiatric evaluations, Gomez was deemed schizophrenic with paranoia. Upon evaluation, Gomez was found to be severely mentally ill and has been since the 1990s.
Morse, Gomez’s lawyer, testified during the trial, detailing how he met Gomez through church. Morse became Gomez’s lawyer when Gomez was attempting to get disability after he was hit by a vehicle and had multiple back injuries.
The pair became friends, and Morse recalled that on multiple occasions Gomez would say people were going to kill him. In July 2018, Gomez called Morse and was suicidal. Gomez voluntarily agreed to be admitted at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
After his release from Mary Lanning a little more than a week later, Gomez told Morse he didn’t like his medication but Morse said he did seem better.
On Feb. 21, 2019, Gomez came to Morse’s office where he told Morse he was considering getting another lawyer for his disability case. Gomez told Morse several things he’d done wrong and that Morse had joined forces with the enemy. Gomez shot Morse, and Morse crawled to a side room to get away from him. Morse was able to call 911 and was life-flighted to Kearney where he had emergency surgery.
Morse said that before that day, Gomez had never threatened him.
Illingworth found that there was probable cause to believe Gomez is presently a danger to himself or others by reasons of mental illness or will become so dangerous in the foreseeable future.
Gomez was ordered to the Lincoln Regional Center to undergo an inpatient evaluation at LRC that will not exceed 90 days. At the conclusion of the evaluation period, LRC shall submit a detailed written evaluation with Gomez’s current mental condition along with a proposed treatment plan.
House fires claim four Kearneyites
Two separate house fires in January and May claimed the lives of two women and two children.
Winona “Jody” Londer, 74, of Kearney died on Jan. 29, a day after fire broke out in the house she shared with her husband Paul at 1215 Fourth Ave. The Nebraska Fire Marshal determined the fire started on top of the stove where a burner had been turned on and ignited combustible material that was located near, or on, the burner.
The fire was determined to be accidental.
On March 18, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house in the 3300 block of Avenue I for a structure fire. When firefighters and Kearney Police Department officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in fire. During an initial search of the house firefighters found Lori Montgomery, 39, and her children Austin, 4, and Emmah, 2, who were carried outside by firefighters and administered CPR.
All three were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where they were pronounced dead.
The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office investigated the fire, although a cause hasn’t been released.
Shooting in Elm Creek leads to standoff, suicide in Kearney
Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, of Kearney died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in August after a five-hour standoff with police. He was found dead at 1823 Second Ave. Apartment B.
Traffic on the Second Avenue overpass, which runs directly in front of the house, was halted in both directions from 21st Street to 17th Street. Houses in the area also were evacuated or residents were notified to shelter in place.
Negotiators communicated with Smith for several hours in an effort to reach a safe resolution
Earlier that day the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office had named Smith as a person of interest in a 2:40 a.m. shooting of two women, which occurred west of Elm Creek at a rural house.
Kearney psychiatrist accused of sexual assault
Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St. on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.