 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top country stars Dustin Lynch, Ingrid Andress take stage Friday at Buffalo County Fair; tickets available
0 Comments
top story

Top country stars Dustin Lynch, Ingrid Andress take stage Friday at Buffalo County Fair; tickets available

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dustin Lync, Ingrid Andress

Tickets for the July 23 Dustin Lynch with Ingrid Andress concert range from $65 to $25. They go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7.

 courtesy

KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Dustin Lynch arrived on the country music scene in a big way.

His debut album, “Dustin Lynch,” peaked at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. Three singles from that album registered in the Top 30: “Cowboys and Angels,” “She Cranks My Tractor” and “Somebody Somewhere.” Not bad for a kid who picked up the guitar at age 8, gave it up and then tried again when he turned 15.

A decade after starting his band, Lynch released his first album. Fans know the rest of his story.

Lynch will perform for central Nebraska audiences at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of the Buffalo County Fair. Tickets are $25-$65.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lynch released his latest album, “Tullahoma,” in January of this year. Zach Crowell (Luke Bryant, Thomas Rhett, Kenny Chesney) produced the album which included the singles “Good Girl,” “Ridin’ Roads” and “Momma’s House.” Contributing songwriters to the project include Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Luke Laird and Dylan Schneider.

Lynch named the album after his hometown Tallahoma, Tenn.

Lynch’s other two albums, “Where It’s At” and “Current Mood,” also ranked high with country fans, coming in at No. 2 in the U.S. Country charts.

Singer Ingrid Andress will open the show. Audiences know her songs “More Hearts Than Mine,” “The Stranger” and “Lady Like.” Before she began her solo career, Andress sang for the a cappella group, Pitch Slapped. She also wrote songs for artists including Sam Hunt, Alicia Keys and Charli XCX.

For details and more information visit BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com.

rick@YardLightMedia.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite
Local News

KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite

The Kearney Police Department made 85 traffic stops, but reported there were no major concerns created by Cruise Nite, although there were areas of congested traffic on Saturday night along Second Avenue and 25th Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News