Top country stars Dustin Lynch, Ingrid Andress take stage Friday at Buffalo County Fair; tickets available

KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Dustin Lynch arrived on the country music scene in a big way.

His debut album, “Dustin Lynch,” peaked at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. Three singles from that album registered in the Top 30: “Cowboys and Angels,” “She Cranks My Tractor” and “Somebody Somewhere.” Not bad for a kid who picked up the guitar at age 8, gave it up and then tried again when he turned 15.

A decade after starting his band, Lynch released his first album. Fans know the rest of his story.

Lynch will perform for central Nebraska audiences at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of the Buffalo County Fair. Tickets are $25-$65.

Lynch released his latest album, “Tullahoma,” in January of this year. Zach Crowell (Luke Bryant, Thomas Rhett, Kenny Chesney) produced the album which included the singles “Good Girl,” “Ridin’ Roads” and “Momma’s House.” Contributing songwriters to the project include Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Luke Laird and Dylan Schneider.

Lynch named the album after his hometown Tallahoma, Tenn.