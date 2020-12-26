Top 5 Hub images of 2020

Bailey Boswell wipes away tears Oct. 1, 2020, as she listens to FBI Special Agent Eli McBride describe the discovery of Sydney Loofe’s remains. Boswell, 26, was convicted in a Dawson County Court in October of first-degree murder and improper disposal of human remains in the November 2017 slaying and dismemberment of Loofe, a Lincoln store clerk she met via the internet dating app Tinder.
A three-judge panel has been selected to decide whether Boswell will be sentenced to death or to life in prison. A date for her sentencing hearing has not been set. Boswell’s 54-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was convicted of identical charges. His sentencing hearing was postponed to March 11-12.
Some people in Kearney, who were supporting human rights, paused for a moment of silence for 8 minutes, 49 seconds on June 4, 2020, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The time was equivalent to the time a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on the neck of George Floyd who died as a result. Floyd’s death was caught on video for the world to see.
Protests, some violent, occurred around the world during the summer. In a ruling issued late last week, a Minnesota judge upheld a decision to livestream the trial against the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd’s death. The trial is scheduled to begin in March.
At the peak of the protest on June 6, 2020, in Kearney, about 75 people held signs, such as “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” while chanting “No justice. No peace” or “Black lives matter.”
The peaceful protest began in front of the Museum of Nebraska Art and later moved to the corner of 25th Street and Second Avenue. Black Lives Matter has grown into a worldwide movement to end racism and inequality of all kinds.
As the coronavirus found a foothold in mid-March across south-central Nebraska extraordinary efforts were taken to sanitize and protect the health of essential workers, including Buffalo County employees.
In addition to reducing hours and, in some cases, closing to customers, hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant sprays became commonplace on businesses’ counters across America. In this June 8, 2020, photo, Buffalo County Commissioner Sherry Morrow and Sgt. Ted Huber of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office were ushering visitors into the courthouse so they could do business with the county.
After having their body temperature checked, visitors were provided hand sanitizer to use and face masks to wear during their time inside the facility.
As COVID-19 cases increased in the region in late summer and early fall, the Kearney City Council was asked by local health officials to implement a mask ordinance.
After hearing both sides of the issue, the City Council voted 5-0 on Nov. 17 to approve a mask ordinance that requires people out in public inside city limits to wear a mask. The ordinance is in effect until Feb. 23, 2021, unless the City Council chooses to extend the mask requirement.
So far, virus cases in the city have decreased. Renee and Donivan Schneider of Juniata and their six boys stood in front of Kearney City Hall on Nov. 17 to protest the mask mandate. The family said they protested at all emergency council meetings in the Tri-Cities against the mask mandate by standing up for their personal and parental rights.