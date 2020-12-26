Top 5 Hub images of 2020

Bailey Boswell wipes away tears Oct. 1, 2020, as she listens to FBI Special Agent Eli McBride describe the discovery of Sydney Loofe’s remains. Boswell, 26, was convicted in a Dawson County Court in October of first-degree murder and improper disposal of human remains in the November 2017 slaying and dismemberment of Loofe, a Lincoln store clerk she met via the internet dating app Tinder.

A three-judge panel has been selected to decide whether Boswell will be sentenced to death or to life in prison. A date for her sentencing hearing has not been set. Boswell’s 54-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was convicted of identical charges. His sentencing hearing was postponed to March 11-12.

Some people in Kearney, who were supporting human rights, paused for a moment of silence for 8 minutes, 49 seconds on June 4, 2020, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The time was equivalent to the time a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on the neck of George Floyd who died as a result. Floyd’s death was caught on video for the world to see.