Tony Castillo kicked off his 75th birthday celebration delivering gifts with the Goodfellows Saturday

KEARNEY — The sun wasn’t even peeping over the horizon Saturday morning when Tony Castillo pulled in at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, but that was OK, he said.

To get the best parking spot, you have to be among the first to arrive for the Goodfellows gift delivery on Christmas morning.

Saturday was about the same as most of the dozens of Christmas mornings Castillo has arrived to deliver gifts to needy kid.

Except for the fact that this year, it was Castillo’s 75th birthday.

“I love helping people,” he said, with a dozen or more family members smiling in a circle around him.

Castillo said he experienced his first Goodfellows deliveries with his father-in-law, Gene Walters. Later, Castillo handed down the yearly ritual to his children and their children.

Among the Castillo family members helping to brighten needy kids’ Christmas on Saturday was the Shawn Coffman family from Ogallala, with Castillo’s granddaughters Alex and Emma.