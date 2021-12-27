 Skip to main content
Tony Castillo kicked off his 75th birthday celebration delivering gifts with the Goodfellows Saturday
Tony Castillo

Tony Castillo turned 75 on Saturday. He began his birthday delivering Goodfellows gifts to about one dozen children who live in Kearney’s Prairie View Apartments.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The sun wasn’t even peeping over the horizon Saturday morning when Tony Castillo pulled in at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, but that was OK, he said.

To get the best parking spot, you have to be among the first to arrive for the Goodfellows gift delivery on Christmas morning.

Saturday was about the same as most of the dozens of Christmas mornings Castillo has arrived to deliver gifts to needy kid.

Except for the fact that this year, it was Castillo’s 75th birthday.

“I love helping people,” he said, with a dozen or more family members smiling in a circle around him.

Castillo said he experienced his first Goodfellows deliveries with his father-in-law, Gene Walters. Later, Castillo handed down the yearly ritual to his children and their children.

Boxes of Toys

Goodfellows gifts went to about 1,300 needy kids on Saturday. Goodfellows helps children year-round with warm clothing, school supplies, free milk and other assistance.

Among the Castillo family members helping to brighten needy kids’ Christmas on Saturday was the Shawn Coffman family from Ogallala, with Castillo’s granddaughters Alex and Emma.

Another Castillo family, Leon Pearson’s, included Paige, Peyton and Preston, all from Kearney. In total, there were going to be about 25 Castillo family members seated around the table for the Christmas Day meal.

But first came gift deliveries for Goodfellows.

As they have for many years before, the boxes of gifts the Castillos picked up to deliver were addressed to Prairie View Apartments in southeast Kearney.

“I’ve been doing the Goodfellows deliveries for about 40 years,” Castillo said as he grabbed a large cardboard box and headed toward the apartments with his granddaughters.

The sun barely had begun to cast shadows as they dropped off their last box of gifts to happy children.

Not a bad way to kick off your 75th birthday, Castillo said.

