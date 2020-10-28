Tom Osborne, Kearney leaders oppose casino gambling

KEARNEY — Tom Osborne on Thursday will join Kearney business and government officials at a press conference to announce their opposition to expanded gambling, which is the subject of three initiatives on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Kearney chamber, industrial development and tourism organizations announced their opposition to the gambling issue two weeks ago, warning that opening a casino at Fonner Park in Grand Island could cause economic harm in Kearney.

Osborne has been stressing the societal costs of expanded gambling in his opposition to the three measures that appear on the ballot as Initiatives 429, 430 and 431.

Osborne chairs Gambling With the Good Life, an organization that has opposed expanded gambling for 25 years. Keith Becker of Kearney is the group’s vice chairman.

“The reason that I am involved in fighting the gambling initiatives,” Osborne said, “is that the people most harmed are the most innocent. Those are the children of problem gamblers. They often live in poverty, see their education money frittered away and often live in broken homes.”

Osborne said children of problem gamblers have done nothing to deserve the situations in which they live.