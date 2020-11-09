Tom Nutt applies Vietnam experience to career, Phelps County Board, community foundation

HOLDREGE — On his first patrol in Vietnam, Tom Nutt was immediately in the midst of combat.

Things didn’t get much better for Nutt during his second patrol, either.

“We went out on a patrol at Tuc Duc. We were ambushed,” Nutt said. “I was slightly wounded. I had shrapnel wounds and was medivaced to a medivac unit. I spent two and a half weeks at base camp and went back out to my unit.”

Nutt grew up in Elsie, and married his wife Sharon in 1966. He was 18 and knew the odds were likely he would be drafted in the Vietnam War.

“I was pretty high on the draft. We had talked and decided that I would go ahead and volunteer to go on into the Army, so I did,” he explained.

He volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army, and in 1967, boarded a train in Ogallala heading to Omaha.

“We picked up soldiers on the way to Omaha where we were processed. They kind of made it clear there that all of us would be going on to Vietnam, probably in the infantry. They were building up at that time in ‘66, adding a lot of troops over there,” Nutt said.