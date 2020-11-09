Tom Nutt applies Vietnam experience to career, Phelps County Board, community foundation

HOLDREGE — On his first patrol in Vietnam, Tom Nutt was immediately in the midst of combat.
Things didn’t get much better for Nutt during his second patrol, either.
“We went out on a patrol at Tuc Duc. We were ambushed,” Nutt said. “I was slightly wounded. I had shrapnel wounds and was medivaced to a medivac unit. I spent two and a half weeks at base camp and went back out to my unit.”
Nutt grew up in Elsie, and married his wife Sharon in 1966. He was 18 and knew the odds were likely he would be drafted in the Vietnam War.
“I was pretty high on the draft. We had talked and decided that I would go ahead and volunteer to go on into the Army, so I did,” he explained.
He volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army, and in 1967, boarded a train in Ogallala heading to Omaha.
“We picked up soldiers on the way to Omaha where we were processed. They kind of made it clear there that all of us would be going on to Vietnam, probably in the infantry. They were building up at that time in ‘66, adding a lot of troops over there,” Nutt said.
He completed eight weeks of basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and 12 weeks of infantry training in Fort Polk, Louisiana. He then took a 22-hour flight from San Diego to Bien Hoa Air Base in Vietnam, where he was assigned to the 199th Infantry brigade in Long Bin, Vietnam.
He had one week of training to get accustomed to the climate before he was sent out on patrol.
Vietnam was intense, Nutt said, and he was impressed with his fellow soldiers’ acts of heroism.
“I saw a lot of young people ... do some really amazing, heroic things. Combat is intense,” he said.
While in Vietnam Sharon gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter. Through letters the couple decided to name her Sara. Halfway through his tour while on leave, Nutt met Sharon, but he didn’t meet Sara until after he was discharged and she was 7 months old.
Nutt served one year in Vietnam and returned home in August 1968. For his service, he was awarded the combat infantry badge and the Purple Heart.
After returning home, Tom became an officer with the Nebraska State Patrol and was assigned to Holdrege in 1971. Nutt was a trooper for 25 years before being elected Phelps County sheriff. He served that role for 12 years and now serves as the chairman of the Phelps County Board of Commissioners.
For 20 years, Nutt didn’t talk about his service in Vietnam.
“There was a lot of hate and discontent during the Vietnam War. That might have been part of it there. It was hard for family members to talk to me about it and me to talk to them about it,” said Nutt.
A friend of his encouraged him to share stories and photos of his time serving in Vietnam, and that helped him cope, he said.
Honoring his fellow veterans and educating others are a few of the reasons Nutt is serving as vice chairman of the Holdrege Veterans Memorial Committee. The committee is working to raise $200,000 to have a memorial erected in South Park in Holdrege, which will be renamed Veterans Memorial Park.
The project already has garnered $106,000, and the committee hopes to raise more during Phelps County Community Foundation’s give2GROW event on Nov. 19.
The committee hopes to break ground on the project in May or June 2021, and have the project completed by Veterans Day 2021.
For Nutt, it’s important to honor veterans and to remember and learn from their service and sacrifice.
“It’s along Highway 183, there are a lot of people that are going to see that and maybe stop and see what our county and the veterans have done,” he said. “We need to support (the military) because we still need protection.”
