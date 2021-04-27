Tom Henning an inductee for Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Tom Henning, president and CEO of Cash-Wa Distributing Co., a family-owned company started in 1934 in Kearney, is among the 2021 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame.
Other inductees are Bill and Elaine Biggs of LI-COR Biosciences in Lincoln and Howard L. Hawks of Tenaska in Omaha.
The Biggs, Hawks and Henning will be honored for their induction at 11:30 a.m. May 17 in a virtual gathering. Registration is available at web.nechamber.com/events.
Henning’s company distributes high-quality food products, top-of-the-line equipment and exceptional customer service to restaurants, hotels, health care facilities and schools in the Midwest. Cash-Wa has three distribution centers in Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota; a fleet of trucks and trailers; several sales offices and cash and carry stores.
The company is the 18th largest broadline food service distributor in the nation.
Henning is an active community leader, serving on many local boards and charities, as well as serving in leadership roles on statewide and university boards. He currently serves on the Nebraska Revenue Forecasting Board, Omaha Branch of the Federal Reserve Board of Kansas City, University of Nebraska President’s Advisory Board, Dean’s Advisory Board at University of Nebraska at Kearney School of Business and Technology, and Board of Counselors at University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Bill and Elaine Biggs, along with colleagues from UNL, launched a company in 1971 that would become LI-COR Biosciences, the leading provider of technology for measuring global climate change and an innovator in the areas of genetic and cancer research.
Hawks is founder and chairman of the board at Tenaska, one of the largest private independent energy companies in the U.S.
Established in 1987, Tenaska has expertise in natural gas and electric power marketing, energy management, development and acquisition of energy assets, and operation of generating facilities.