Tom Henning an inductee for Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Tom Henning, president and CEO of Cash-Wa Distributing Co., a family-owned company started in 1934 in Kearney, is among the 2021 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame.

Other inductees are Bill and Elaine Biggs of LI-COR Biosciences in Lincoln and Howard L. Hawks of Tenaska in Omaha.

The Biggs, Hawks and Henning will be honored for their induction at 11:30 a.m. May 17 in a virtual gathering. Registration is available at web.nechamber.com/events.

Henning’s company distributes high-quality food products, top-of-the-line equipment and exceptional customer service to restaurants, hotels, health care facilities and schools in the Midwest. Cash-Wa has three distribution centers in Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota; a fleet of trucks and trailers; several sales offices and cash and carry stores.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company is the 18th largest broadline food service distributor in the nation.