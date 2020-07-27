KEARNEY — The two Bosshamer sisters had different reactions Saturday afternoon as they left the Gilbert Stafford Arena with the top two 4-H market beef animals at the 2020 Buffalo County Fair.
Breanna, 14, was crying after her 1,385-pound red steer was selected as grand champion by judge Josh Cribbs of Winter, S.D.
Brooke, 9, walked happily behind with her 1,380-pound reserve grand champion steer and exclaimed, “That was stressing.”
They are the daughters of Brian and Ann Marie Bosshamer, and members of the Diamond Willow 4-H Club.
Both steers are Chi-Maine-Angus crossbreds that were bred at the family’s farm near Amherst. Breanna’s steer initially was named champion in the Bred-and-Fed Division — the largest division with 29 of the 72 market beef entries. Brooke and her steer qualified for the final drive by first winning the Division III championship.
It took a large box to carry all of the sisters’ trophies. Additionally, Breanna showed the Division II reserve champion steer and won intermediate showmanship. Brooke was reserve champion in junior showmanship.
Second grand championship
Breanna also showed the grand champion market beef at the fair four years ago, in only her second year in 4-H. “I was pretty surprised both times,” she said Saturday. “And it’s really awesome.”
As for the crying part, Breanna joked, “at least I had a mask on this time.”
All exhibitors, judges and volunteers at every 2020 Buffalo County Fair 4-H event were required to wear masks as part of the COVID-19 safety protocols.
Breanna said another emotional difference this year was sharing the win with Brooke. “I think I was crying because my sister got reserve champion,” she said. “We work hard on it and we do it together.”
Before slapping Breanna’s calf to make his selection, the judge said one steer was his clear winner. Then, there was stiffer competition for second place.
Breanna also entered baked goods at the fair — pie, bread, monster bars and a cake — that were part of Wednesday’s judging of 4-H static exhibits.
The soon-to-be Amherst High School freshman intends to participate in volleyball, basketball, track and FFA, plus maybe FBLA in the new school year.
She also plans to enter her Buffalo County grand champion steer at the Nebraska State Fair. “It’s in a month and he’s not quite finished yet,” Breanna said, although she will slow him down on feed so he’s not past his prime by then.
The grand champions in all animal events at a Buffalo County Fair usually are sold at a 4-H auction and processed. Breanna said that since there is only a 4-H premium auction this year, she can keep her steer for the state fair.
She added that Brooke’s reserve grand champion steer is ready for the locker.
An issue for all fairs this summer is finding processors to take the market sheep, beef and swine because most lockers, large and small, are fully booked. It’s up to Buffalo County 4-H families to find their own buyers and make their own processing arrangements.
Jim Williams of Kearney, who procures cattle for Greater Omaha Beef, told the Hub Saturday the company will buy finished beef cattle not already committed to lockers by the 4-H families.
People wanting to support 4-H’ers through the online premium auction can make bids at marshallbid.com Tuesday through 9 a.m. Friday.
When Breanna was asked if there is a family tradition to celebrate grand championships, she said, “If it was a normal fair, we’d have a pizza party for the whole 4-H club.”
Instead, she there was more of a family celebration Saturday, especially since an aunt and uncle from Kentucky came to Kearney to watch the 4-H Beef Show.
If there had been a Bosshamer-hosted pizza party, Brooke might have had to contribute as reserve grand champion. “I’d have made her buy the pop,” Breanna said.