Toddlers now can get COVID shots at Two Rivers

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are available for any person 6 months old or older.

Parents are able to bring children to any regularly scheduled vaccine clinic to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Two Rivers Public Health Department continues to host mobile vaccination clinics throughout the district on a rotating schedule. To check the schedule for a clinic nearby, please visit trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html

The initial shipments of these vaccines are distributed through population-based allocations. Two Rivers Public Health Department will work with vaccine providers to ensure easy access to COVID-19 vaccines throughout the district.

“We encourage all citizens who are eligible to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. In addition, keep some at-home test kits on hand and to test if you experience any symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” said Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers’ health director.

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at the Two Rivers office and various locations in the district.