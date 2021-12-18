Todd and Lois Thalken honored that Ericksons trusted them with Kearney Floral

They fell in love with both each other and the floral business. Todd had started delivering flowers at Kearney Floral while a UNK student in 1975. After graduation, he turned down a job offer at a musical dinner theater in Denver to work at Kearney Floral. He stayed there, happily, for 46 years. When he and Lois married in 1982, it became her life, too.

“There’s never been a day when I haven’t wanted to go into work,” he said. “We didn’t say no to anything. There was no project beyond what we could do.”

Planting the seeds

In his early years at Kearney Floral, Todd did planting, watering and transplanting. By 1980, he got into floral design and gradually began ordering flowers.

He and Lois purchased the business in 1990 when former owner Jack Erickson retired. Kearney Floral, founded in 1907, had been purchased by the Ericksons in 1924.

“The Ericksons felt like we were family. We were honored to think they would entrust us with something that had been in their family over 66 years,” Todd said.