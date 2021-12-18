Todd and Lois Thalken honored that Ericksons trusted them with Kearney Floral

KEARNEY — Christmas is always hectic for Kearney Floral owners Todd and Lois Thalken, but this year they’re busier than Santa Claus. After 31 years, they’re preparing to retire.
Ever since purchasing Kearney Floral from Jack Erickson in 1990, the Thalkens have spent the Christmas season creating wreaths, decorating for parties and delivering Christmas flowers.
“Now we’re cleaning out closets and shelves,” Todd said earlier this week. “We have warehouses full of old Christmas decorations from banks and other places that we haven’t used for a few years. We’re finding them a good home.”
They have sold the business to Chelsie Bebensee, Megan Axmann and Stacy Schulte, who opened Diva’s Floral Shop and Boutique at 2223 First Ave. in 2012.
On Jan. 1, Kearney Floral will become Diva’s at Kearney Floral. It will remain at the Kearney Floral site at 210 W. 21st St.
Now, as the Thalkens recycle enormous candy canes and Christmas trees from Christmas parties in the ’80s and ’90s, they remember highlights of the career they unexpectedly ventured into when George H.W. Bush was president.
The couple never expected to become florists. They expected to have careers in music. Music majors at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, they met when Todd, who studied piano performance, became an accompanist for Lois, a voice major.
They fell in love with both each other and the floral business. Todd had started delivering flowers at Kearney Floral while a UNK student in 1975. After graduation, he turned down a job offer at a musical dinner theater in Denver to work at Kearney Floral. He stayed there, happily, for 46 years. When he and Lois married in 1982, it became her life, too.
“There’s never been a day when I haven’t wanted to go into work,” he said. “We didn’t say no to anything. There was no project beyond what we could do.”
Planting the seeds
In his early years at Kearney Floral, Todd did planting, watering and transplanting. By 1980, he got into floral design and gradually began ordering flowers.
He and Lois purchased the business in 1990 when former owner Jack Erickson retired. Kearney Floral, founded in 1907, had been purchased by the Ericksons in 1924.
“The Ericksons felt like we were family. We were honored to think they would entrust us with something that had been in their family over 66 years,” Todd said.
“We learned from the best,” Lois added. “Times have changed, along with a change in taste and style, but customer service hasn’t changed, and we never slowed down. We tried to appeal to a wide base of styles and taste. We touched on trends, but we didn’t switch out the store for every trend that came through.”
Work vs. family
One year after purchasing the business, the couple had their first child, a daughter. Two more daughters followed. Lois worked at Kearney Floral part time while raising them, “but the girls grew up in the business. I’d take Liza in her car seat and set up her playpen there, even though we had no heat, so I could work on Christmas designs,” she said.
She did all the merchandising and display, a job that often required 10- or 11-hour days prior to major events like Kearney Floral’s holiday open house.
Todd has always worked seven days a week. Years ago, he put in one 24-hour shift over Valentine’s Day. The store often had 700 to 800 deliveries on Valentine’s Day and hired extra workers to make deliveries.
While Valentine’s Day is hectic, May is the store’s busiest month, with Mother’s Day, graduations and proms. Christmas is stressful, too. They decorated the Frank House for the UNK chancellor’s Christmas party. That project — a labor of love, they said — began Thanksgiving weekend.
Their quietest month is January, “but we clean up after Christmas and get ready for Valentine’s Day,” Todd said. “During the summer and early fall, I guess, things calm down,” but funerals happen year-round.
They said their competent staff of 50 people has allowed them to get away for a week now and then. That staff includes 12-15 regular employees, part-timers and seasonal people.
Decades of change
Decades ago, Kearney Floral grew its own flowers in eight greenhouses that sat behind the store stretching back to the Union Pacific tracks, but by the time Todd began in 1975, just three greenhouses were left. All are gone now. Instead of growing its own product, Kearney Floral purchased its flowers from the West Coast.
“I’d talk to growers in Oregon and Washington, all down the California coast, down in the San Fransisco area. We would have weekly truckloads from California. The relationships we made with growers were so strong, We never had the opportunity to go see the fields, but we still hope to meet the growers in person,” Todd said.
In the last 10-15 years, more flowers began coming in via Miami from South America.
In 2003, the Thalkens added 5,000 square feet, bringing their facility to a total of 7,000 square feet, and added refrigeration. Now they can begin making bouquets earlier and refrigerate them to keep them fresh.
Weddings and receptions
Todd and Lois have watched floral trends evolve in the last two generations. In the early 1970s, weddings were held in churches, with receptions in the church basement or social hall. But by the 1990s, receptions were moving into hotel ballrooms and party centers, and the Thalkens adapted.
“For one reception, we had hanging balls of flowers. I remember the time we had big floating pieces in the pool at the Ramada Inn. That was a trend for while. Even candelabra were floating,” Todd said.
Lois noted that centerpieces began getting “bigger and taller” in the 1990s and 2000s. “We’d do topiary arrangements that were three or four feet tall,” she said.
A generation ago, they’d sit down with brides and “be creative and work out verbally what they wanted,” Lois said. “Now, a bride brings in 20 pictures from Pinterest and shows us what she wants. It’s all laid out in front of us, with colors and material.”
In addition, weddings and receptions are often held in a single venue again. Often, these are old barns that have been renovated into wedding venues. “They are beautiful,” Lois said.
COVID: Brisk business
Of all their challenges, nothing prepared them for COVID-19. “People wanted to get a message of love and concern and support to people because they couldn’t visit in person,” she said.
Their delivery people rang the doorbell, then stepped back to maintain social distance. If a customer was not able to carry the flowers in, a masked delivery person did that while carefully maintaining social distance.
That 2020 Mother’s Day was the busiest in years — so busy, in fact, that Kearney Floral ran out of flowers. They had only plants available, but no flowers.
“Last Christmas, we desperately needed holiday help, but some employees chose not to come in. We were able to spread people out inside the store. It was an eye-opener, really. We had a skeleton staff, and they worked so hard,” Todd said.
Sweet memories
After 31 years, they will most remember people they’ve befriended, especially their customers.
“We have been part of people’s lives. We know families four generations back,” Todd said. “When I started in 1975, today’s grandparents were our customers. Now we do graduation parties for their great-grandchildren.”
Lois added, “We became the fabric of people’s lives. We’ve worked very hard, but it’s been fun.”
They have also followed the Ericksons’ legacy by sitting on boards of community nonprofits. For the last 10-15 years, Todd has assisted UNK music faculty and students, while Lois has performed in community theater. They expect to expand on those hobbies after they retire.
“We can slow down and not push the speed limit. We can take the highway instead of the interstate,” Todd said.
They will spend more time with their three grown daughters. One is a photographer in Lincoln, one works in public health in Grand Island, and the third is in a doctorate program in information sciences at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.
After the COVID pandemic passes, they hope to have some kind of a farewell event to thank customers. “We’ve developed so many friendships and relationships. It will be hard to say goodbye,” Lois said.
Todd added, “We’ve been successful because of the Ericksons’ hard work, leadership and instruction. We learned from the best. Did we think we were growing up to be florists? No. But their love and commitment to the industry hooked us. We feel blessed we had the opportunity to be caregivers.”