Toastmasters finds solution around the world, Kearney, Taiwan clubs become ‘sisters’ to maintain status

KEARNEY — Thanks to Andrew Wang, Kearney’s Toastmasters International Club has a sister Toastmasters club in Taiwan.

Wang joined Toastmasters in his native Taiwan in 2006. When he moved to Kearney three years ago, he joined Toastmasters here. The communication and leadership skills development organization meets weekly to help people polish their speaking and leadership skills.

Wang’s idea to form a partnership between the two clubs was kindled by COVID-19.

“Our membership here in Kearney really dropped. It was a struggle. We are required to have eight paid members, but during COVID, maybe two or three people showed up, and we had to cancel meetings,” he said.

Wang, a paraprofessional at Kearney High School, got an idea. He proposed that the Taiwan and Kearney clubs become “sisters” and affiliate with each other.

“I speak English, and that added value to my club in Taiwan because many Chinese-speaking people want to improve their English. I had many friends there who wanted to learn English, so I asked one if he would like to join our club,” he said. That person said yes.

