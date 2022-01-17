Toastmasters finds solution around the world, Kearney, Taiwan clubs become ‘sisters’ to maintain status

KEARNEY — Thanks to Andrew Wang, Kearney’s Toastmasters International Club has a sister Toastmasters club in Taiwan.
Wang joined Toastmasters in his native Taiwan in 2006. When he moved to Kearney three years ago, he joined Toastmasters here. The communication and leadership skills development organization meets weekly to help people polish their speaking and leadership skills.
Wang’s idea to form a partnership between the two clubs was kindled by COVID-19.
“Our membership here in Kearney really dropped. It was a struggle. We are required to have eight paid members, but during COVID, maybe two or three people showed up, and we had to cancel meetings,” he said.
Wang, a paraprofessional at Kearney High School, got an idea. He proposed that the Taiwan and Kearney clubs become “sisters” and affiliate with each other.
“I speak English, and that added value to my club in Taiwan because many Chinese-speaking people want to improve their English. I had many friends there who wanted to learn English, so I asked one if he would like to join our club,” he said. That person said yes.
Both Cindy Jenkins and Doris Kuo, district directors of Toastmasters in Nebraska and Taiwan, respectively, were excited about the idea, too. The partnership was formally established in September.
“Having just one English speaker can really increase the value of the club,” Wang said. “Taiwan needed an English speaker, and here we needed more members. It was a perfect match.”
That new member also helped earn the club the Toastmasters’ President’s Distinguished Award. Criteria includes the club’s achievement of 10 pre-defined goals, including gaining new members. The international president selects the recipients.
Since the partnership began, Wang has attended two joint meetings via Zoom between Nebraska-area clubs and Taiwanese clubs. In November, despite the 14-hour time difference between the locations, 25 people met on Zoom. The Kearney club heard a presentation from a Taiwanese tour guide and joined Taipei members in a discussion about sports. They learned that baseball is popular in both places.
On Dec. 10 — which was Dec. 11 in Taipei — attendance numbered 35. Nebraskans shared their Christmas traditions and learned how Taiwanese people celebrate special events.
Wang is pleased. He is seeing members learn from each other and exchange ideas and resources. “More and more people want to join us,” he said.
Jessica Codr, public relations manager for Toastmaster’s District 24, said many U.S. clubs have met jointly, especially online, but she believes this is the first time that a District 24 club has partnered with a club outside North America. District 24 covers Nebraska, just east of the Panhandle, plus Pottawatomie County, Iowa.