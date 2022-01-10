To 'get' poetry author says to read it out loud

KEARNEY — Writer Terry Lee Schifferns often gave her students a piece of advice when it came to understanding poetry. She advised them to read the words aloud.
“It’s like reading the lyrics to a song without the music,” she said. “As a poet, I know exactly how I want those words to come out. I taught poetry for 25 years and students would say, ‘I just don’t get poetry.’ You have to read it out loud. Poems were not made to be read, they were made to be heard.”
After reading the works aloud, her students often returned to class with a new outlook.
“There’s a melody to every poem,” Schifferns said.
After overcoming that hurdle, the readers of the poems often took away different messages from the text, something that Schifferns acknowledges.
“They can interpret it in a way that best serves them,” she said. “It’s hard to do — and that’s why I prefer to read them out loud. But, as long as people are looking at my poems, I’d be perfectly happy.”
Schifferns will share her work during a 7 p.m. reading on Tuesday at the Kearney Public Library as part of Prairie Art Brothers’ Front Porch Reading Series. Kearney writer and former University of Nebraska at Kearney professor Chuck Peek will read from his works.
Admission to the event is free.
For his portion of the program, Peek plans to draw from Thomas Cahill’s book, “How the Irish Saved Civilization.”
“He gives some of the background of the early Ireland and the Celtic culture,” Peek said of the author. “He makes a point about how warlike the Irish were, as a people, and with what relish they looked for battle. But some of the examples he gives shows an Irish spirit breaking through that, into some kind of a wonderful way of feeling at home in the world of nature.”
Peek compares that information with the way poetry puts readers into contact with things around them, like a touchstone, and gives a new way of relating to the world.
As a writer, Peek often finds that the words come to him at inopportune times.
“Sometimes the initial thought of a poem comes at an odd time,” he said. “And other times a line or a thought comes to you unbidden. I think I lose a lot of poems because I can’t stop what I’m doing to write it down. If you’re driving a school bus, you can’t say, ‘Sorry, kids, you’re going to be half an hour late while I work out these lines.’”
Peek also plans to share passages from his book, “Nebraska — Conflicting Reports.”
“It alternates poems and essays,” he said. “It’s meant to bring out the conflicting experiences of living in Nebraska — and coping with Nebraska. There are essays between the sections and the sections try to build through the conflict toward a tentative feel for Nebraska.”
Peek agrees with Schifferns about the origins of poetry.
“Clearly, poetry’s origins was in oral performance; it wasn’t in writing,” he said. “It was an oral performance around a tribal event or fellowship of where ever the singer would sing the songs of the tribe. It was obviously a way to create the tribe and a way to make that tribe see what it is that makes them a tribe. Even in introspective poems, there is a communal touch.”
Gathering to experience poetry adds to the effect.
“When Terry launches into one of her poems like the ‘Chama River Chant,’ I think she brings a whole troupe of people along with her to that riverbank,” Peek said.
Schifferns, 64, began writing more than three decades ago. She picked 14 poems to present at the reading — a number she promised to whittle down even more. She likes to have extra poems to share and then revise her list according to the mood of the audience.
“I’ll be reading some poems about aging,” she said. “Poetry is a good place to talk about anything you feel passionately about — or that’s bothering you. I came to writing about getting older as I got older — because I quit falling in love so much. But I do have plenty of love poems, too.”
Love poems can take inspiration, and focus, from many different areas.
Schifferns said, “Here is what poetry does: It forces you to take an experience and to distill it down into its essence.”