To 'get' poetry author says to read it out loud

“It alternates poems and essays,” he said. “It’s meant to bring out the conflicting experiences of living in Nebraska — and coping with Nebraska. There are essays between the sections and the sections try to build through the conflict toward a tentative feel for Nebraska.”

Peek agrees with Schifferns about the origins of poetry.

“Clearly, poetry’s origins was in oral performance; it wasn’t in writing,” he said. “It was an oral performance around a tribal event or fellowship of where ever the singer would sing the songs of the tribe. It was obviously a way to create the tribe and a way to make that tribe see what it is that makes them a tribe. Even in introspective poems, there is a communal touch.”

Gathering to experience poetry adds to the effect.

“When Terry launches into one of her poems like the ‘Chama River Chant,’ I think she brings a whole troupe of people along with her to that riverbank,” Peek said.

Schifferns, 64, began writing more than three decades ago. She picked 14 poems to present at the reading — a number she promised to whittle down even more. She likes to have extra poems to share and then revise her list according to the mood of the audience.