KEARNEY — Back in 1978, Julie Ignowski, a new employee in the Kearney Hub’s advertising department, spotted a face in the Hub’s mail room.

“Who’s that cute guy working in the mail room?” she asked a coworker.

That cute guy was Dan Speirs, who had started working part time at the Hub a year earlier. By the time Speirs retired on Dec. 22, 2017, he was the newspaper’s assistant managing editor.

Speirs died of pancreatic cancer Monday at the age of 69. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2410 W. 56th St.

Mike Konz, enterprise editor at the Kearney Hub, who worked with Speirs for 24 years, said, “Scores of reporters, photographers, editors and interns who worked at his side over the years marveled at Dan’s commitment and expertise. To them, Dan is a legend.”

Dan also became Julie Ignowski's husband. Together, the couple established an enviable record of giving, not only to their profession, but to the community as well.

Shortly after they met in 1978, they socialized with a group of single young employees at the Hub, but that group gradually paired off, married or left to work at other newspapers.

“We were finally the only ones left, so we said, ‘Well, we get along pretty good. Let’s get married.’ So we did,” Julie said. The wedding took place in July 1981 at the Newman Center in Kearney.

Throughout their 41-year marriage, Julie and Dan worked together seamlessly. At the Kearney Hub, Dan worked in the news department. Julie worked in the advertising department.

In 1995, they moved to Columbus, where Julie was named publisher of the Columbus Telegram, and Dan worked as a reporter. In 2000, they returned to the Kearney Hub. Julie became general manager, and Dan became a copy editor.

“We each respected that we had a job to do. We didn’t interfere with each other. The only time I bothered him was when I needed money for the pop machine,” Julie said.

She said they kept home life and work life separate “as much as we could, but the newspaper business can be a 24-hour job some days,” Julie said. She recalled Dan’s work late into the night after the 2008 tornado.

Dan retired on Dec. 22, 2017. Julie retired three months later.

Dan was deeply involved in civic activities. For 30 years, he was involved in the Friends program both in Kearney and Columbus, serving as a mentor and president in both cities.

He was board president of the Buffalo County Historical Society and chaired the committee that built the society’s Family History Center at its Trails & Rails Museum.

He served on the restoration board for the World Theatre. He was also a board member at the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF, said Speirs was a “quiet force” on the KACF board. “He was a gentleman who led with his heart. When he spoke, he listened first and offered well-thought-out ideas or solutions,” she said.

“He wasn’t afraid of rolling up his sleeves to do the hard work,” she added. “He had an authentic, compassionate way of connecting with people. He will be dearly missed.”

Jalin Gerdes, executive director of the Friends program, said that Speirs “positively impacted hundreds of lives. We will honor Dan’s legacy by keeping his kindness and generosity in the forefront of our daily work. We will miss him more than words can express.”

Jennifer Murrish, executive director of the Buffalo County Historical Society, called Speirs “a very strong leader.” She added, “Dan was an amazing role model on how to be a good steward of all history, especially of Buffalo County.”

After they retired, Dan and Julie continued their volunteer work. Separately, they served on nearly every nonprofit board in Kearney.

“We’ve always been a team,” Julie said. “We always worked side by side in both Columbus and Kearney. When I signed up for something, he was by my side helping. When he signed up, I was there, too. It just worked.”

For 20 years, they enjoyed a monthly dinner group with friends. “One of his greatest joys was to prepare a gourmet dinner and share a good glass of wine,” Julie said.

She added, “He was such an easy guy, the most caring and compassionate person. He always saw the positive side of something. He made me a better person.”