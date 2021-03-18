Timing is everything: Two Rivers asking public to not be too early for vaccination

People without email are notified by telephone or text that vaccinations are available.

The public still can register at trphd.org, which takes them to the state’s website. Those who have registered at trphd.org do not need to register again. Their names have been funneled into the state website.

The state website eventually will allow people to make their own appointments, but there are still bugs in it, so Two Rivers still is scheduling shots. “It remains a tricky process,” Mulligan said.

Otherwise, the vaccination process is going well.

Mulligan said 88% of people got the second shot within the recommended time period of 21 days for the Pfizer shot and 28 days for Moderna. The 3.4% who missed the second dose — many of them health care workers — got it within “the recommended interval” of 42 days, she said.

“A few people who came to get vaccinated had been exposed to COVID but didn’t know it at the time. They got the first dose but they had to wait until they recovered to get the second dose,” she said.