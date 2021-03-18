Timing is everything: Two Rivers asking public to not be too early for vaccination

KEARNEY — If you have an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine with the Two Rivers Public Health Department, don’t arrive more than 15 minutes early.
Being just five minutes ahead is even better.
Katie Mulligan, Two Rivers’ planning section supervisor, issued that plea Wednesday. She said some people are arriving more than an hour and a half early for their appointments, and that strains both the staff and the facility.
The vaccine procedure is coordinated carefully with timed appointments throughout the day, and there is enough vaccine for everyone, she stressed.
“People watch the news and believe that if they don’t show up early, they won’t get a vaccine,” Mulligan said. “That’s not true here. Something drives them, maybe anxiety or fear of the unknown, but they should not come more than 15 minutes early. Coming an hour and a half early can change the entire vaccine experience.”
At Monday’s vaccination clinic at the Viaero Center, heavy rain kept 40 people away. While 500 shots were scheduled, only 460 were administered. Some people missed appointments “and a pretty large amount of people came at about 10:30 or so. We handled them all, but timing and weather were a factor,” she said.
Vaccination appointments are set up to accommodate 40 people every 10 minutes, “but they didn’t arrive that way. Sometimes we had 80 people every 10 minutes, and other times, just one in 10 minutes,” she said.
Two Rivers hopes to vaccinate 500 and 600 people a day at clinics today and Friday at Peterson Senior Activity Center. People should arrive just five minutes early, she emphasized. Sites generally are not set up with chairs for people waiting for shots.
Leading the state
So far, 18.3% of people older than 16 in the seven-county Two Rivers region are vaccinated, compared with 15.4% of eligible people elsewhere in Nebraska.
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Two Rivers had administered 34,282 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine. Of the region’s 97,000 people, 13,317 are fully vaccinated. That is 17.5% of the “eligible population,” or people older than 16. Of people age 65 and older, 48.30% are fully vaccinated.
“That percentage is awesome,” Mulligan said. “We are getting there.”
Statewide, 614,337 vaccinations have been given in programs run by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the federal government.
Vaccination registration, however, is still “a bit confusing,” Mulligan said. When vaccines became available in late December, people registered at the Two Rivers website, trphd.org. About two weeks ago, registration shifted to the state site, vaccinate.ne.gov.
Those sites are vaccine waiting lists. People who register get an email confirming that registration, “but that is not an invitation to make an appointment,” she said. “You will get a second or third email for that. That email will be an actual invitation to sign up.”
People without email are notified by telephone or text that vaccinations are available.
The public still can register at trphd.org, which takes them to the state’s website. Those who have registered at trphd.org do not need to register again. Their names have been funneled into the state website.
The state website eventually will allow people to make their own appointments, but there are still bugs in it, so Two Rivers still is scheduling shots. “It remains a tricky process,” Mulligan said.
Otherwise, the vaccination process is going well.
Mulligan said 88% of people got the second shot within the recommended time period of 21 days for the Pfizer shot and 28 days for Moderna. The 3.4% who missed the second dose — many of them health care workers — got it within “the recommended interval” of 42 days, she said.
“A few people who came to get vaccinated had been exposed to COVID but didn’t know it at the time. They got the first dose but they had to wait until they recovered to get the second dose,” she said.
She also said Two Rivers may begin vaccinating people between ages 16 and 49 (the “general population”) before the end of April. It is about ready to begin vaccinations for ages 50-64. May 1 is the national target date for the 16-49, but Two Rivers will start earlier if shots for other tiers are completed.
In other notes, she said:
- Two Rivers is nearly ready to start vaccinating ages 50-64.
- 60% of female health care workers and 38.9% of male health care workers here are vaccinated.
- On March 11, Two Rivers had a vaccination clinic at the packing plant in Gibbon. Today, Two Rivers was scheduled to go to Lexington to inoculate people who do not speak English and who are not associated with the Tyson plant.
- Darrin Lewis, the county’s emergency manager, said more volunteers are needed to help at vaccine clinics.
- Vaccine trials began last December for adolescents and children, but those shots are not likely to be available for those under 16 before late fall.
- Mulligan thanked officials in Buffalo County for their assistance during the vaccination clinics, especially during Monday’s heavy rains. She said the city of Kearney had an enclosed golf cart to transport people from the parking lot to the door in the rain.