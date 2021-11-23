Timely training pays off as Hildreth Fire and Rescue EMT crew delivers baby in an ambulance

“Everything I did (while training), I did in the back of that ambulance,” he said.

Gregory and mom Jasmine Gutschow were headed from Franklin to her doctor in Kearney with two (small) soon-to-be siblings in the car, when the vehicle broke down. They were almost a month before her due date. But, while the car refused to move, the contractions accelerated.

“I said, ‘You’ve just got to call 911,’” Gutschow said. “We’re not making it.”

With contractions piling on top of one another, Gregory, the dad, could hear the 911 dispatcher make the decision to call in the Hildreth squad. They were closest.

An emergency labor on the road? Right after they’d just trained for that specific scenario? Was it really happening?

“I got in the back of the ambulance,” Burki said. “I said, ‘I can’t feel my fingertips and I think I’m going to throw up.’”

Knaus got there “30 seconds ahead of the ambulance.” Everyone pulled up, excited, but ready.

Did the squad mention to the family they’d just trained for this very scenario?

“We may have mentioned it a couple of times,” Knaus said.