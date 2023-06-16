KEARNEY - On June 30, 1973, Fort Kearney DAR planted a time capsule below the historical marker in Centennial Park in honor of Kearney’s 100th birthday.

Now, 50 years later, at 4 p.m. June 30, Fort Kearney DAR will unearth that time capsule and open it in honor of Kearney’s 150th birthday. The public is invited.

The ceremonies will begin at 4 p.m. in Centennial Park when the time capsule is retrieved. Fort Kearney members, guests and the public will then walk across West 11th street to the Buffalo County Historical Society at 710 W. 11th St.

There, the time capsule will be opened, and the public will be able to review the 1973 items that are inside it.

Special guests will include Mayor Stan Clouse; Worley Monument and Dobberstein Roofing, who were the original sponsors of the capsule and monument; a few longtime Kearney businesses including ABC Drug, Hawthorne Jewelers and Divas - Kearney Floral; representatives of the Kearney Visitors Bureau, the Kearney Public Library and anyone who was there when the time capsule was originally planted.

They will be invited to add to the contents of the time capsule, which will then be sealed with its original contents and this year’s additions, and re-planted under the granite marker.

A plaque will be added, stating the time capsule should be opened June 30, 2073.

Ft Kearney chapter DAR will provide refreshments. For more information, call Pat Skiles of the Ft Kearney DAR at 308-440-4980, or Broc Anderson, BCHS, at 308-234-3041.