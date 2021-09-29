Timberline brings back ’60s music; band playing in Kearney Friday night

KEARNEY — Chuck Salestrom spent two months reviewing the music he made in the 1970s with his band, Timberline.
He wanted to be prepared for a series of reunion concerts starting at the end of September and the beginning of October. The impact of that music, now half a century later, hit him only when he joined with his former bandmates.
“You know, it didn’t really hit me until we actually started playing it,” Chuck said in an interview from his home at Jacksonville, Fla. “It had been a long time since I played those songs. I had spent the better part of two months in practice because I haven’t played in a couple of years and needed to get my chops up. But when we played together as a band in Colorado, it all fell into place. It was fun to do it again.”
Chuck understands the power of music. He agreed that it can often work like a time machine, taking a listener back.
“A year ago, right before COVID caused all kinds of cancellations down here in Jacksonville, we went to a reunion of The Turtles, The Cowsills and a entire crew of those ’60s and ’70s performers like the lead singer from Three Dog Night,” he said. “They came out and did their hits. But it was really cool because the whole place was full of people that looked like us and everybody sang along. It was such a joyous event.”
Chuck expects that same reaction when Timberline performs in concert to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary.
“It is an opportunity to go back in time and just hang in the ’60s,” he said. “I think people will remember a time when they were young. And times were different then, too.”
Fans of the Kearney-based band can see Timberline perform during a series of five concerts across the state:
- Thursday — 7 p.m. – Red Willow County Fairgrounds, McCook
- Friday — 7 p.m. — Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney
- Sunday — 2:30 p.m. – Wood River Performing Arts Center, Wood River
- Oct. 4 — 7 p.m. – Central City Performing Arts Center, Central City
- Oct. 5 — 7 p.m. – Pla Mor Ballroom, Lincoln
The original band in 1971 featured Chuck, bass; his brother Jim Salestrom, guitar; Bill Howland, keyboards; Dugg Dugan, lead guitar; and Dick Jensen, drums. The Salestrom brothers formed the band in their basement in 1971. Within a year, a national booking agency signed the band to a deal. They recorded their album, “The Great Timber Rush,” seven years later in 1978, produced by Bones Howe, who produced records by Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Tom Waits.
The band toured nationwide for several years until breaking up because of “the disco craze.”
For Chuck, the music of Timberline still resonates all these years later.
“There are parts of the music that is as valid to me today as back then,” he said. “There are songs, maybe not especially ours, that are long lasting, forever types of music. Whether our music is some of that, I’m not real sure. It’s really hard to say what the second generation will think, whether we’re still valid.”
Regardless of how it all comes together, Chuck acknowledges the power of memory and music. His son plays in a Grateful Dead tribute band in Jacksonville called Almost Dead.
“They’re bringing in almost a thousand people a night when they do their shows,” he said. “It’s great fun to go and great fun to watch.”
Timberline’s Nebraska tour pales in comparison with the touring the band did in the 1970s.
“We’re not doing the type of touring we did back in the day,” Chuck said. “Back then we limited ourselves to driving 500 miles per night. These concerts are real short trips. We don’t have a bus. The sound all comes in a truck and it’s all taken care of. And we’re playing to folks who have been friends of ours all this time. I’m really looking forward to that. There are people who I haven’t seen since we stopped playing. I’m really, really pleased that we’re going to see those folks.”