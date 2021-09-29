Timberline brings back ’60s music; band playing in Kearney Friday night

KEARNEY — Chuck Salestrom spent two months reviewing the music he made in the 1970s with his band, Timberline.

He wanted to be prepared for a series of reunion concerts starting at the end of September and the beginning of October. The impact of that music, now half a century later, hit him only when he joined with his former bandmates.

“You know, it didn’t really hit me until we actually started playing it,” Chuck said in an interview from his home at Jacksonville, Fla. “It had been a long time since I played those songs. I had spent the better part of two months in practice because I haven’t played in a couple of years and needed to get my chops up. But when we played together as a band in Colorado, it all fell into place. It was fun to do it again.”

Chuck understands the power of music. He agreed that it can often work like a time machine, taking a listener back.

“A year ago, right before COVID caused all kinds of cancellations down here in Jacksonville, we went to a reunion of The Turtles, The Cowsills and a entire crew of those ’60s and ’70s performers like the lead singer from Three Dog Night,” he said. “They came out and did their hits. But it was really cool because the whole place was full of people that looked like us and everybody sang along. It was such a joyous event.”