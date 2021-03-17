Tilted Tulip in downtown Kearney features farmhouse living

KEARNEY — Lynette Hofferber was a bit nervous when she opened The Tilted Tulip last fall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but she forged ahead anyway.

A lover of crafts, she couldn’t wait to get back into the retail world and offer gifts, crafts, gift baskets, wooden signs, macramé wall hangings and more. She owned the Craft Cottage in Ravenna from 1995-2000.

“I had such a fun time with that that I was ready to open a new one,” she said.

When her daughter, Brittani Gregg, asked Hofferber to share space inside the Kaufman Center at 2202 Central Ave., on The Bricks that settled it. Gregg found the location on the Internet for her photography studio, Brittani Gregg Photography.

“She thought this would be the perfect place with its big windows which face downtown Kearney on the bricks,” Hofferber said. “Brittani and I had tossed around opening a flower shop a few years back. We loved the name ‘The Tilted Tulip.’ I decided to incorporate this name into my craft store,” Hofferber said

The inviting store, opened Nov. 27, is a cozy delight of items with a farmhouse theme. She also offers wine glasses, greeting cards and her homemade sea salt caramels, which she makes in her kitchen. She makes five flavors, both salted and plain, and plans to add four more.

