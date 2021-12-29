Tight labor market Kearney Hub’s top business story of 2021

KEARNEY — It was a year when help wanted signs sprouted everywhere and business operators dangled higher wages, hiring bonuses and an assortment of incentives to fill vacant positions in their companies.
In fall 2019, before the arrival of coronavirus, the unemployment rate hovered for months in the 3% range. But in spring 2021 as businesses shrugged off lockdowns and reactivated their operations, the labor supply had become even tighter.
Nebraska’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% — lowest in the nation — and Kearney businesses were left to wonder where all the people had gone.
Institutions like the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home have been severely understaffed, but so have numerous businesses, including Kearney’s major manufacturers. Some are running extra shifts or paying overtime to meet production quotas.
Nowhere has the labor shortage been more acute than among the medical professions and restaurant workers.
Kearney has been battling a nursing shortage for years, but many in that profession have grown weary of caring for patients suffering from the coronavirus.
The shortage of restaurant staff is evident in shortened hours. Lacking cooks and waiters, some restaurants have been forced to shorten their hours or close dining rooms and operate only drive-thru windows.
Some would-be restaurant employees have evolved into gig workers. Rather than staff a steady hourly job, gig workers are putting in time when it suits them as delivery drivers. Some say they are earning more delivering food than they were able to with hourly jobs.
Supply chain disruption
Evidence of the supply chain problem was everywhere. Empty store shelves, slowdowns at factories, delayed home-building projects and other problems could be linked to supply chain disruption.
An outgrowth of the nation’s tight labor market, supply chain problems occurred wherever shortages of dock workers and truckers prevented delivery of goods from distant factories, farmers and processors.
Nationally, the televised images of giant container ships, floating idly at anchor in U.S. ports, was a painful reminder for Kearney manufacturer Blueprint Engines. The engine builder employs 190 workers and asked Nebraska’s top elected officials to intercede. Gov. Pete Ricketts was able to help Blueprint get engine components off-loaded in California ports so partially assembled engines waiting in Nebraska could be completed and shipped to Blueprint customers.
Crowne Plaza opening
At 135,000 square feet, Paul Younes’ new Crowne Plaza conference center and hotel will be large enough to accommodate gatherings of up to 2,500 people. The facility has been on the drawing board since the 2019 floods, and will be the linchpin in the development of a mega indoor sports complex that Kearney voters OK’d in December. Some of the state sales taxes generated by Crown Plaza will be returned to Kearney to help pay half the cost of the $34 million sports facility.
City leaders are betting that the sports facility will attract athletes from Nebraska and surrounding states to help support Kearney’s 1,800 lodging and hospitality jobs.
Many of those jobs took a punch in the gut during the pandemic, but as motels and restaurants reopen rooms and dining rooms, customers are following.
Crowne Plaza will open Jan. 18.
Shuffle at Hilltop
Hilltop Mall owners DP Management LLC announced in December that Harbor Freight Tools soon will be added as a junior anchor tenant on the south corridor of the mall. Adding Harbor Freight will cause a shuffling of businesses at the mall along with how customers enter. Some stores will have their own exterior entrances, while others will retain entrances inside the mall.
Mall manager Scott Ehmke said when the Kearney project is complete, Hilltop will have less than 3% vacancy and a lineup of successful national, regional and local retailers.
Harbor Freight will occupy the space that previously was Sporting Edge. Sporting Edge now is on the north end of the mall neighboring J.C. Penney. Exact Eye Care will be near the south end of the mall when the shuffling is complete.
Divas buys Kearney Floral
The trio that owns Divas Floral Shop and Boutique will become the new owners of Kearney Floral, one the city’s oldest businesses. Todd and Lois Thalken are retiring. They purchased the business in 1990 from Jack Erickson. New owners — Chelsie Bebensee, Megan Axmann and Stacy Schulte — originally worked as floral designers at Bob’s Superstore, but their strong following of customers encouraged the women to open their own shop when Bob’s closed in 2012.
The original Kearney Floral had been owned by the Ericksons since 1924.
Downtown face-lift
After steering The Denim Bar in downtown Kearney through pandemic lockdowns, Laura Ryan decided people were weary of online shopping, so she is transforming three storefronts and calling the strip 22nd Marketplace. The stores — Post & Nickel, Olive & Sage, Urban & Suede and the Denim Barn — will stock upscale fashions and home decor.
The 22nd Marketplace is part of a downtown renaissance that received a healthy boost of stimulus funds via City Hall’s annual facade grants. With stimulus funds available, the facade grants were awarded to an array of businesses, and many of the recipients poured lots of their own money into their building renovations.
City Hall is looking for ways to streamline approval and implementation of downtown projects.
Cinema 8 closed
Cinema 8 opened in south Kearney’s hotel district in 2007, but a July 9 windstorm ripped away Cinema 8’s roof and sent 50 audience members and staff members scrambling for safety.
The theater was badly damaged and has remained closed since.
The closure leaves Kearney with Golden Ticket at Hilltop Mall and World Theatre in downtown Kearney.