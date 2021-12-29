Tight labor market Kearney Hub’s top business story of 2021

Some would-be restaurant employees have evolved into gig workers. Rather than staff a steady hourly job, gig workers are putting in time when it suits them as delivery drivers. Some say they are earning more delivering food than they were able to with hourly jobs.

Supply chain disruption

Evidence of the supply chain problem was everywhere. Empty store shelves, slowdowns at factories, delayed home-building projects and other problems could be linked to supply chain disruption.

An outgrowth of the nation’s tight labor market, supply chain problems occurred wherever shortages of dock workers and truckers prevented delivery of goods from distant factories, farmers and processors.

Nationally, the televised images of giant container ships, floating idly at anchor in U.S. ports, was a painful reminder for Kearney manufacturer Blueprint Engines. The engine builder employs 190 workers and asked Nebraska’s top elected officials to intercede. Gov. Pete Ricketts was able to help Blueprint get engine components off-loaded in California ports so partially assembled engines waiting in Nebraska could be completed and shipped to Blueprint customers.

Crowne Plaza opening