 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tight labor market Kearney Hub’s top business story of 2021
0 Comments
featured top story

Tight labor market Kearney Hub’s top business story of 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blueprint Engines

While supply chain disruptions are driving some U.S. factories to close, Kearney’s Blueprint Engines took a different tack. Josh Saldivar, Blueprint’s director of manufacturing, said the company worked hard to maintain employees’ 40-hour paychecks and asked workers to accept flexible schedules and work assignments. Weeks that normally begin on Monday now might wait until Tuesday or Wednesday, or until missing components finally arrive at the Kearney factory.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Today is the third installment of a weeklong look at top news stories from 2021. Each of the Hub’s staff writers has selected what they believe are the top stories from their coverage areas.

KEARNEY — It was a year when help wanted signs sprouted everywhere and business operators dangled higher wages, hiring bonuses and an assortment of incentives to fill vacant positions in their companies.

Voted the top business story of the year by the Kearney Hub’s newsroom,

In fall 2019, before the arrival of coronavirus, the unemployment rate hovered for months in the 3% range. But in spring 2021 as businesses shrugged off lockdowns and reactivated their operations, the labor supply had become even tighter.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% — lowest in the nation — and Kearney businesses were left to wonder where all the people had gone.

Institutions like the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home have been severely understaffed, but so have numerous businesses, including Kearney’s major manufacturers. Some are running extra shifts or paying overtime to meet production quotas.

Nowhere has the labor shortage been more acute than among the medical professions and restaurant workers.

Kearney has been battling a nursing shortage for years, but many in that profession have grown weary of caring for patients suffering from the coronavirus.

The shortage of restaurant staff is evident in shortened hours. Lacking cooks and waiters, some restaurants have been forced to shorten their hours or close dining rooms and operate only drive-thru windows.

Some would-be restaurant employees have evolved into gig workers. Rather than staff a steady hourly job, gig workers are putting in time when it suits them as delivery drivers. Some say they are earning more delivering food than they were able to with hourly jobs.

Supply chain disruption

Evidence of the supply chain problem was everywhere. Empty store shelves, slowdowns at factories, delayed home-building projects and other problems could be linked to supply chain disruption.

An outgrowth of the nation’s tight labor market, supply chain problems occurred wherever shortages of dock workers and truckers prevented delivery of goods from distant factories, farmers and processors.

Nationally, the televised images of giant container ships, floating idly at anchor in U.S. ports, was a painful reminder for Kearney manufacturer Blueprint Engines. The engine builder employs 190 workers and asked Nebraska’s top elected officials to intercede. Gov. Pete Ricketts was able to help Blueprint get engine components off-loaded in California ports so partially assembled engines waiting in Nebraska could be completed and shipped to Blueprint customers.

Crowne Plaza opening

At 135,000 square feet, Paul Younes’ new Crowne Plaza conference center and hotel will be large enough to accommodate gatherings of up to 2,500 people. The facility has been on the drawing board since the 2019 floods, and will be the linchpin in the development of a mega indoor sports complex that Kearney voters OK’d in December. Some of the state sales taxes generated by Crown Plaza will be returned to Kearney to help pay half the cost of the $34 million sports facility.

Crowne Plaza

Crowne Plaza will open Jan. 18. The conference center and hotel will play a key role in Kearney’s plans to build a $34 million indoor sports facility.

City leaders are betting that the sports facility will attract athletes from Nebraska and surrounding states to help support Kearney’s 1,800 lodging and hospitality jobs.

Many of those jobs took a punch in the gut during the pandemic, but as motels and restaurants reopen rooms and dining rooms, customers are following.

Crowne Plaza will open Jan. 18.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shuffle at Hilltop

Hilltop Mall owners DP Management LLC announced in December that Harbor Freight Tools soon will be added as a junior anchor tenant on the south corridor of the mall. Adding Harbor Freight will cause a shuffling of businesses at the mall along with how customers enter. Some stores will have their own exterior entrances, while others will retain entrances inside the mall.

Mall manager Scott Ehmke said when the Kearney project is complete, Hilltop will have less than 3% vacancy and a lineup of successful national, regional and local retailers.

Harbor Freight will occupy the space that previously was Sporting Edge. Sporting Edge now is on the north end of the mall neighboring J.C. Penney. Exact Eye Care will be near the south end of the mall when the shuffling is complete.

Divas buys Kearney Floral

The trio that owns Divas Floral Shop and Boutique will become the new owners of Kearney Floral, one the city’s oldest businesses. Todd and Lois Thalken are retiring. They purchased the business in 1990 from Jack Erickson. New owners — Chelsie Bebensee, Megan Axmann and Stacy Schulte — originally worked as floral designers at Bob’s Superstore, but their strong following of customers encouraged the women to open their own shop when Bob’s closed in 2012.

Kearney Floral

An icon of the Kearney business community, Kearney Floral will see a change in ownership in January.

The original Kearney Floral had been owned by the Ericksons since 1924.

Downtown face-lift

After steering The Denim Bar in downtown Kearney through pandemic lockdowns, Laura Ryan decided people were weary of online shopping, so she is transforming three storefronts and calling the strip 22nd Marketplace. The stores — Post & Nickel, Olive & Sage, Urban & Suede and the Denim Barn — will stock upscale fashions and home decor.

Laura Ryan

Laura Ryan is extensively remodeling three downtown Kearney buildings, making them destinations for high-end clothing and home decor.

The 22nd Marketplace is part of a downtown renaissance that received a healthy boost of stimulus funds via City Hall’s annual facade grants. With stimulus funds available, the facade grants were awarded to an array of businesses, and many of the recipients poured lots of their own money into their building renovations.

City Hall is looking for ways to streamline approval and implementation of downtown projects.

Fanatics

Todd Schirmer was excited about changes at the Fanatics sports bar, which was among downtown Kearney that remodeled or added a fresh look in 2021. The new floor plan more than doubled the size of the bar, giving it a commanding presence in the main room.

Cinema 8 closed

Cinema 8 opened in south Kearney’s hotel district in 2007, but a July 9 windstorm ripped away Cinema 8’s roof and sent 50 audience members and staff members scrambling for safety.

Golden Ticket

The Golden Ticket Cinema at Hilltop Mall, along with The World Theatre downtown, have been Kearney’s only motion picture theaters since storm damage closed Cinema 8 in south Kearney.

The theater was badly damaged and has remained closed since.

The closure leaves Kearney with Golden Ticket at Hilltop Mall and World Theatre in downtown Kearney.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Flu season is making a comeback after a year of low cases

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer
Local News

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

  • Updated

Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist
Local News

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist

Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News