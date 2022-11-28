Thursday's Give Where You Live fundraising marathon to help 181 nonprofits in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — It’s time to get out your checkbook, open your wallet or donate online. In just three days, the 10th annual Give Where You Live begins.

The Kearney Area Community Foundation’s 24-hour fundraising marathon runs from midnight Thursday through 11:59 p.m. Since 2013, GWYL has raised more than $8 million for nonprofits in Buffalo County.

“Discover Local Giving” is the theme this year. Gifts can be given to 181 nonprofits in Buffalo County. Donors can designate $10 gifts to one or more specific charities, or select the “Love Them All” option, which shares funds from a single gift among all participating nonprofits. Benefitting nonprofits range from school foundations, churches, theaters, service clubs, fire and rescue organizations and many, many more.

For a list of them, and a brief description, visit www.givewhereyoulive.net. Online gifts have been accepted since Nov. 3, but no donations will be tallied until the event kicks off Thursday. This year, $185,000 in matching funds and prizes will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the day.

KACF was established in 1995 as an umbrella organization to assist grassroots groups in fulfilling their potential. When it launched GWYL in 2013, its goal was a modest $250,000, but donors gave $453,216, and it was off and running.

By 2018, gifts topped $1 million. Last year, it brought in $1.43 million. The number of participating nonprofits has nearly doubled from the 99 of 2013. Of those, 56 have participated in all 10 years. The number of donors has tripled since that first year, climbing from 2,316 in 2013 to 6,733 last year.

Carson Rowh, past president and current board member of Kearney Whitewater, compared participating in GWYL to a “birthday surprise.” That first year, he said, “was like turning on the lights at a party and discovering that there’s a whole group of people there. Without Give Where You Live, we’d be half a decade behind where we are,” he said.

GWYL totals keep climbing How much has been raised each year? 2013: $453,214 2014: $420,635 2015: :$638,198 2016: $640,073 2017: $845,767 2018: $1,040,784 2019: $1,203,453 2020: $1,325,551 2021: $1,437,720

Jamie Vetter, director of the Family Advocacy Network, said her nonprofit has just five employees, and “We don’t have the capacity to fundraise like this. I don’t know what we would do if this funding wasn’t there.”

Steve Barth, executive director, said Crane River Theater could not exist without Give Where You Live. Marsha Fairbanks, representing an ad hoc group that oversees nonprofits in Shelton, said, “We were ecstatic to raise $36,000 in our first year. How many chili feeds is that?”

KACF makes nothing off the event. It spends thousands of dollars in platform fees, prizes and advertising to put it on. “This is our gift to the community,” Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF, said. “Not only do we grow our endowments, but we make sure money flows back into the community to improve our quality of life.”

KACF manages $36 million in assets and oversees 260 funds for various programs. Since its founding, KACF has reinvested more than $67 million in grants, scholarships and program support.

“We are committed to our mission of promoting the spirit of charitable giving and effectively responding to the community’s needs. We are proud that the annual Give Where You Live campaign accomplishes that,” Sickler said.

For complete information, participating nonprofits and prizes, visit www.givewhereyoulive.net and www.kearneyfoundation.org. For assistance, email kacf@kearneyfoundation.org. To follow KACF on social media, visit @KearneyGives.