Thursday's Destination Downtown to close some Kearney streets
Thursday's Destination Downtown to close some Kearney streets

Lemon Fresh Day

UNK students party with Lemon Fresh Day during Thursday evening’s Destination Downtown event in Kearney. 

 UNK Communications, courtesy

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that several streets will be partially closed Thursday to accommodate Destination Downtown.

The event that welcomes University of Nebraska students to explore Kearney’s downtown business district will affect Central Avenue from 21st to 25th streets; 23rd Street from First to Central avenues.

The Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot will be closed 4-11 p.m. Thursday.

UNK sponsors the Destination Downtown event, which includes a concert by Lemon Fresh Day, food and prizes.

